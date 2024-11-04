Stunning colour and black-and-white photographs of the F1 cars and their drivers

Fascinating anecdotes of car-to-car combat, close shaves, and explosive endings

Individual histories of F1's champions, heroes and icons

Comprehensive review of Formula One Racing through words and pictures

With an introduction by three-times World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart, Grands Prix: 75 Years of Formula One Racing showcases a stunning collection of photographs from the beginning of this thrilling and dangerous sport in 1950, right up to the present day. From the words of the creators themselves, we learn how talented F1 photographers succeeded in capturing the excitement and the speed that is the essence of Formula One.

World-class images of the cars, the drivers and world-renowned circuits such as Monaco, Monza and Silverstone, as well as F1's most dramatic moments of high-speed combat between the sport's definitive rivalries, create a comprehensive picture of the world's favourite motor sport, the Grand Prix.

A closer look at each F1 Champion, beginning with Giuseppe Farina who won the very first Grand Prix, through to the reigning World Champion Max Verstappen, alongside the heroes and icons that make up this spectacular sport, not only reveals the guts, bravado and sheer skill of those who bring motor racing to life, but gives us an insight into how the world of Formula One plays out behind the scenes.