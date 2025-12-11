Crowood

Group C Racing - World Endurance Championship, 1982-1992

Description

Between 1982 and 1992, the World Sportscar Championship embraced the FIA’s Group C regulations, spawning a generation of long-distance racing sports prototypes representing manufacturer teams such as Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Mazda, Peugeot, Nissan and Toyota, as well as a host of specialists such as Spice and Tiga. Driven by top-line drivers, these cars competed in one of the most exciting epochs in the annals of endurance racing. This book focuses on the cars, drivers and races of the era.

