Grumman F-14 Tomcat All Models 1970 - 2006 Owners' Workshop Manual

Description

All models 1970–2006

Probably best-known for its starring role in the Hollywood movie Top Gun, the variable geometry two-seat carrier-based Grumman F-14 Tomcat was the US Navy's primary maritime air superiority fighter and fleet defence interceptor between 1974 and 2006.

Tony Holmes reviews the design, construction and use of the Tomcat, as well as its combat career in Operation Desert Storm (1991), Deliberate Force (Bosnia-Hertzegovina, 1995), and Allied Force (Bosnia and Kosovo, 1999). In 2001, F-14s led some of the first strikes into Afghanistan (Operation Enduring Freedom), and in Iraq in 2003 (Operation Iraqi Freedom).

Author: Tony Holmes is a publishing professional and author with a specialist interest in aviation. He established Osprey Publishing’s critically acclaimed ‘Aircraft of the Aces’ series. Tony is widely published in the book and magazine worlds. He lives in Kent.

More Details

Part number: 
H6100
Dimensions: 
270 x 210 mm
# of pages: 
224
ISBN-13: 
9781785211003
ISBN-10: 
1785211005
Publication date: 
Thursday, 31 May, 2018
Language: 
English
Author(s): 
Tony Holmes
