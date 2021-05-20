GTO Data and ID Guide: 1964 to 1974

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781613253632
UPC:
9781613253632
MPN:
9781613253632
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • GTO Data and ID Guide: 1964 to 1974 (9781613253632)
  • GTO Data and ID Guide: 1964 to 1974 (9781613253632)
$45.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

When the Pontiac GTO debuted in the fall of 1963, few people could have predicted that the landscape of the performance car would be changed forever. With the new GTO, a genre of automobiles was born that combined image, character, and “muscle.” 515,797 GTOs rolled off assembly lines from 1963 through 1974; it’s undeniable just how influential these cars were.

What Pontiac couldn’t have predicted was just how collectible the GTOs would be decades later. Author Peter Sessler dissects the GTO and presents critical data including engine and transmission codes, rear axle identification, exterior and interior colors, options, production numbers, and VIN decoding. If you’re at a car show and someone asks you what the distributor number is on your GTO, open this book and find the answer.

Correctly restoring a GTO is no easy matter. With this book you take a giant step toward understanding just what components are needed to bring your old Goat back to life. Possessing this much data is a surefire way to become a GTO expert. It even fits in your back pocket!

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
TITLE
GTO Data and ID Guide: 1964 to 1974

ISBN
9781613253632

SKU
CT-603

View AllClose

Related Products

Chevelle Data and ID Guide 1964-1972 (9781613252987) Chevelle Data and ID Guide 1964-1972 (9781613252987)
Add to Cart

Chevelle Data and ID Guide 1964-1972

Cartech Books

$59.95
Author: Dale McIntosh, Softbound, 239 Pages, CT577, ISBN: 9781613252987 - First Edition, 2016 • Chevelle • Wagon• Malibu • El Camino• Malibu SS • Nomad...
Out of stock
Original Pontiac GTO 1964 - 1974 The Restorer's Guide Original Pontiac GTO 1964 - 1974 The Restorer's Guide

Original Pontiac GTO 1964 - 1974 The Restorer's Guide

Motorbooks

$250.00
By: Thomas DeMauro . The Pontiac GTO's mix of style and performance captured the imagination of the country's youth. The combination of the GTO's 389-cubic-inch V-8 stuffed into a mid-sized chassis...
Out of stock
The Collector's Guide to Pontiac GTO 1964 - 1974 The Collector's Guide to Pontiac GTO 1964 - 1974

The Collector's Guide to Pontiac GTO 1964 - 1974

Iconografix

$69.95
By: Paul Zazarine . This Classic reprint, formerly Illustrated GTO Buyer’s Guide, includes essential information about these highly collectible cars: aesthetic characteristics, engine specs,...
Pontiac GTO Muscle Portfolio 1964 - 1974 Pontiac GTO Muscle Portfolio 1964 - 1974
Add to Cart

Pontiac GTO Muscle Portfolio 1964 - 1974

Brooklands Books

$89.95
By: Brooklands Books . Starting life in 1964 as an option on Pontiac's Tempest line, GTO took muscle car performance to he levels that young people could afford. Through the middle 1960s GTO power...