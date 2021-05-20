When the Pontiac GTO debuted in the fall of 1963, few people could have predicted that the landscape of the performance car would be changed forever. With the new GTO, a genre of automobiles was born that combined image, character, and “muscle.” 515,797 GTOs rolled off assembly lines from 1963 through 1974; it’s undeniable just how influential these cars were.

What Pontiac couldn’t have predicted was just how collectible the GTOs would be decades later. Author Peter Sessler dissects the GTO and presents critical data including engine and transmission codes, rear axle identification, exterior and interior colors, options, production numbers, and VIN decoding. If you’re at a car show and someone asks you what the distributor number is on your GTO, open this book and find the answer.

Correctly restoring a GTO is no easy matter. With this book you take a giant step toward understanding just what components are needed to bring your old Goat back to life. Possessing this much data is a surefire way to become a GTO expert. It even fits in your back pocket!

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

TITLE

GTO Data and ID Guide: 1964 to 1974

ISBN

9781613253632

SKU

CT-603