Guy Motors - Buses and Coaches (by Kevin Warrington)

Description

SBN: 9781785004971, PUBLISHED (THIS EDITION): 06/11/2018, PAGES: 208, BINDING: Hardback, SIZE: 260x215 mm, INSIDE: 168 colour photographs and 148 black & white photographs

Covering all the motor bus and trolleybus products of Guy Motors, this book recounts the history of an iconic British coachbuilder. It begins with the early origins of Sydney guy's eponymous company, followed by the ubiquitous Arab bus and the eventual absorption of the company into the British Leyland empire.

Topics covered include:

  • The origin of Guy Motors and the innovative early designs
  • Expansion during the 1920s and development of trolleybuses
  • Early adoption of diesel engines for use in buses and coaches
  • The rebirth of the Arab during the World War II and evolution into the design that was to be seen everywhere until the 1970s
  • Guy Motors as a developer of air suspension and disc braking for commercial vehicles
  • Fully illustrated with archive material, contemporary marketing materials and new colour photography of preserved Guy buses and coaches
