Harley-Davidson EVO - Hop-Up & Rebuild Manual

Author: Chris Maida with R&R Cycles

For anyone planning to build an Evo that combines power with durability, this book provides detailed photo sequences that show every part of the building or rebuilding process. The crew at R&R Cycles shows how they do a simple top-end hop-up in the chassis. The also show how to build a complete crate engine, assembled on the bench.

Do you want to know how to build a performance Evo-style engine, not what to build? Written by Chris Maida, the man who put in nearly 20 years as editor for American Iron magazine, with help from the crew at R&R Cycles, this book is a must-have for anyone who wants to wrench on his or her own engine. Each section covers a specific subassembly of an Evolution engine. You can pick and choose what chapters are necessary for your project, from installing a new camshaft to installing a top-end kit.

If you're a rider who takes pride in doing most of your own work, this is a book you need. From a simple rebuild to a complete scratch-built engine, the how-to information and photo sequences you need are right here.

Pages: 144

Size: 8.5 X 11 (inches)

Format: Paperback

Publisher: Wolfgang Publications

ISBN: 9781941064337

Product Code: WP433