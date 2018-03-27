Harley-Davidson FLH/FLT Touring Series Motorcycle (2010-2013) Service Repair Manual

See the "Models Covered" tab for full model listing. Includes Color Wiring Diagrams and Diagnostic Flow Charts on CD. Clymer motorcycle repair manuals are written specifically for the do-it-yourself enthusiast. From basic maintenance to troubleshooting to complete overhaul, Clymer manuals provide the information you need. The most important tool in your tool box may be your Clymer manual, get one today.Every Clymer manual contains hundreds of original photographs and illustrations developed from a complete disassembly and assembly of a motorcycle. This, in addition to extensive research, allows Clymer to achieve an unmatched level of detail, accuracy and clarity.The step-by-step instructions and two-column text with large print are user-friendly. Bold figure numbers make it easy to quickly match instructions with illustrations and photos. Thumb-tabbed chapters, numbered table of contents and an extensive index make it possible to locate the desired section quickly.

Specific Information:

Exclusions:



Dimensions:

Pages:

Cover:

Published: Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Part Number: CM253

ISBN: 9781620922170

Author:

Description 1:

M253; FLHTC Electra Glide Classic (10-13); FLHTCU Ultra Classic Electra Glide (10-13); FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited (10-13); FLHR Road King (10-13); FLHRC Road King Classic (10-13); FLTRX Road Glide Custom (10-13)

Description 2:

Incl. FLTRU Road Glide Ultra (11-13); FLHX Street Glide (10-13); FLHTCUSE5 CVO Ultra Classic Electra Glide (10); FLHTCUSE6 CVO Ultra Classic Electra Glide (11); CVO Ultra Classic Electra Glide (FLHTCUSE7 (12)), (FLHTCUSE8 (13))

Description 3:

Incl. FLHXSE CVO Street Glide (10); FLHXSE2 CVO Street Glide (11); FLHXSE3 CVO Street Glide (12); FLTRUSE CVO Road Glide Ultra (11, 13); FLTRXSE CVO Road Glide Custom (12); FLTRXSE2 CVO Road Glide Custom (13); FLHRSE5 CVO Road King Custom (13)

Description 4:

