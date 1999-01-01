By: Clymer.

Harley-Davidson FXD TWIN CAM 88 1999-2005 Workshop Manual

Models Covered

FXD/FXDI Dyna Super Glide (1995-2005)

FXDS-CONV Dyna Super Glide Convertible (1999-2000)

FXDL/FXDLI Dyna Low Rider (1999-2005)

FXDWG/FXDWGI Dyna Wide Glide (1999-2005)

FXDX/FXDXI Dyna Super Glide Sport (1999-2005)

FXDC/FXDCI Dyna Super Glide Custom (2005)

FXDP Dyna Defender Police (2001-2004)

This Harley-Davidson Manual is 608 pages.



QUICK REFERENCE DATA



CHAPTER ONE / GENERAL INFORMATION

Manual organization / Warnings, cautions and notes / Safety / Serial numbers / Fasteners / Shop supplies / Basic tools / Precision measuring tools / Electrical system fundamentals / Special tools / Basic service methods / Storage / Specifications



CHAPTER TWO / TROUBLESHOOTING

Operating requirements / Starting the engine / Engine performance / Electric starting system / Charging system / Ignition system / Fuel system / Engine noises / Engine lubrication / Clutch / Transmission / Lighting system / Excessive vibration / Front suspension and steering / Brake problems



CHAPTER THREE / LUBRICATION, MAINTENANCE AND TUNE-UP

Routine safety checks / Maintenance intervals / Tires and wheels / Periodic lubrication / Engine oil and filter change / Transmission oil change / Primary chaincase oil change / Front fork oil change / Periodic maintenance / Primary chain adjustment / Final drive belt deflection and alignment / Rear brake adjustment / Clutch adjustment / Throttle cable adjustment / Starting enrichment valve (choke) cable adjustment / Air filter service / Tune-up / Compression test / Spark plugs / Ignition timing / Idle speed adjustment / Specifications



CHAPTER FOUR / ENGINE

Removal installation / Rocker arm and pushrods / Cylinder / Valves and components / Pistons and piston rings / Pushrods / Valve lifters / Oil pump / Oil filter mount / Camshaft support plate / Crankcase and crankshaft / Break-in / Specifications



CHAPTER FIVE / CLUTCH AND PRIMARY DRIVE

Primary chaincase outer cover / Clutch plates and friction discs / Clutch shell, compensating sprocket and primary drive chain / Clutch shell, clutch hub and sprocket / Primary chain and guide inspection / Primary chain alignment / Compensating sprocket inspection / Primary chaincase inner housing / Starter jackshaft / Clutch cable / Specifications



CHAPTER SIX / TRANSMISSION

Shifter adjustment / Transmission top cover / Shifter cam / Shift forks / Transmission side door and transmission shaft assemblies / Transmission shafts / Main drive gear / External shift mechanism / Transmission side cover and clutch release mechanism / Transmission drive sprocket / Transmission case / Oil pan / Specifications



CHAPTER SEVEN / FUEL, EXHAUST AND EMISSION CONTROL SYSTEMS

Carburetor / Air filter backplate / Intake manifold / Throttle and idle cable / Starting enrichment valve choke cable / Fuel tank / Fuel shutoff valve / Fuel tank gauge / Exhaust system / Evaporative emission control system / Evaporative control system service / Specifications



CHAPTER EIGHT / ELECTRICAL SYSTEM

Battery / Charging system / Alternator / Voltage regulator / Ignition system / Starting system / Lighting / Switches / Horn / Electric panel /Turn signal module / Turn signal module and turn signal / Security module / Speedometer speed sensor / Starter relay switch replacement / Instruments / Fuses / Circuit breaker /Diagnostic trouble codes / Specifications



CHAPTER NINE / WHEELS, HUBS AND TIRES

Motorcycle stands / Front wheel / Rear wheel / Front and rear hubs (1999) / Front and rear wheel bearing end play check / Driven sprocket assembly / Drive sprocket / Drive belt / Wheel runout / Rim and laced wheel service / Cast wheels / Wheel balance / Tires / Tubeless tire changing / Tire repairs / Vehicle alignment / Specifications



CHAPTER TEN / FRONT SUSPENSION AND STEERING

Handlebar / Front fork / Front suspension adjustment / Steering head and stem / Steering head bearing race replacement / Steering play adjustment / Specifications



CHAPTER ELEVEN / REAR SUSPENSION

Shock absorbers / Shock absorber adjustments / Rear swing arm / Specifications



CHAPTER TWELVE / BRAKES

Brake service / Front brake pad replacement / Front brake caliper / Front master cylinder / Rear brake pad replacement / Rear brake caliper / Rear master cylinder / Brake hose and line replacement / Brake disc / Bleeding the system / Rear brake pedal / Specifications



CHAPTER THIRTEEN / BODY

Seat / Windshield / Saddlebags / Specifications



SUPPLEMENT / 2002-2005 SERVICE INFORMATION

Tires and wheels / Periodic lubrication / Periodic maintenance / Engine / Rocker arm and pushrods / Cylinder head / Valve and valve components (2005 models) / Pistons and piston rings / Camshaft support plate / Crankcase and crankshaft / Clutch assembly (2005 models) / Transmission case (2003-on models) / Shifter adjustment (2003-on models) / Air filter backplate / Electronic fuel injection (EFI) / Depressurizing the fuel system (fuel injected models) / Induction module (fuel injected models) / Throttle and idle cables (fuel injected models) / Fuel tank console / Fuel tank (2004-on carbureted models) / Fuel tank (2004-on fuel injected models) / Fuel tank top plate and fuel gauge / sending unit (2004-on all models) / Fuel pump and fuel filter (2004-on fuel injected models) / Alternator / Voltage regulator / Ignition system (2004-on models) / Starting system / Lighting system / Switches / Electrical panel (2004-on models) / Turn signal module (TSM) and turn signal module/security module (TSSM) (2004-on models) / Starter relay replacement (2004-on models) / System relay replacement (2004-on fuel injected models) / Instruments / Fuses and maxi-fuse (2004-on models) / Front fork / Steering head and stem / Shock absorbers / Front brake pad replacement / Rear brake pad replacement / Rear brake pedal (2003-on FXDWG models)



INDEX



WIRING DIAGRAMS



Models Covered

1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FXD/FXDI DYNA SUPER GLIDE

2005 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FXDC/FXDCI DYNA SUPER GLIDE CUSTOM

1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FXDL/FXDLI DYNA LOW RIDER

2001 2002 2003 2004 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FXDP

1999 2000 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FXDS-CONV DYNA SUPER GLIDE CONVERTIBLE

1999 2005 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FXDWG/FXDWGI DYNA WIDE GLIDE

1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FXDX/FXDXI DYNA SUPER GLIDE SPORT



Clymer Manuals Harley Davidson FXD/FXDI Dyna Super Glide Twin Cam 88 Manual

Clymer Manuals Harley Davidson FXDC/FXDCI Dyna Super Glide Custom Twin Cam 88 Manual

Clymer Manuals Harley Davidson FXDL/FXDLI Dyna Low Rider Twin Cam 88 Manual

Clymer Manuals Harley Davidson FXDP Police Twin Cam 88 Manual

Clymer Manuals Harley Davidson FXDS-CONV Dyna Super Glide Convertible Twin Cam 88 Manual

Clymer Manuals Harley Davidson FXDWG/FXDWGI Dyna Wide Glide Twin Cam 88 Manual

Clymer Manuals Harley Davidson FXDX/FXDXI Dyna Super Glide Sport Twin Cam 88 Manual

Clymer Manuals Harley Davidson FXD/FXDI Dyna Super Glide Twin Cam 88 Online Manual

Clymer Manuals Harley Davidson FXDC/FXDCI Dyna Super Glide Custom Twin Cam 88 Online Manual

Clymer Manuals Harley Davidson FXDL/FXDLI Dyna Low Rider Twin Cam 88 Online Manual

Clymer Manuals Harley Davidson FXDP Police Twin Cam 88 Online Manual

Clymer Manuals Harley Davidson FXDS-CONV Dyna Super Glide Convertible Twin Cam 88 Online Manual

Clymer Manuals Harley Davidson FXDWG/FXDWGI Dyna Wide Glide Twin Cam 88 Online Manual

Clymer Manuals Harley Davidson FXDX/FXDXI Dyna Super Glide Sport Twin Cam 88 Online Manual



FXD/FXDI Dyna Super Glide (1995-2005)

FXDS-CONV Dyna Super Glide Convertible (1999-2000)

FXDL/FXDLI Dyna Low Rider (1999-2005)

FXDWG/FXDWGI Dyna Wide Glide (1999-2005)

FXDX/FXDXI Dyna Super Glide Sport (1999-2005)

FXDC/FXDCI Dyna Super Glide Custom (2005)

FXDP Dyna Defender Police (2001-2004)