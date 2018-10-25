Harley-Davidson XL Sportster 2014 - 2017 Workshop Manual

Description
Harley-Davidson XL Sportster Clymer Manual for 2014-2017. Includes Troubleshooting Codes, Flow Charts and Color Wiring Diagrams
Clymer Harley-Davidson XL Sportster 2014-2017 repair manual is written specifically for the do-it-yourself enthusiast. From basic maintenance to troubleshooting to complete overhaul of your Harley-Davidson XL Sportster 2014-2017, Clymer manuals provide the information you need. The most important tool in your tool box may be your Clymer manual, get one today.
Models Covered:
XL883L SuperLow (2014-2017)
XL883N Iron 883 (2014-2017)
XL883R Roadster (2014-2015)
XL1200C 1200 Custom (2014-2017)
XL1200CA Custom Limited A (2014-2016)
XL1200CB 1200 Custom Limited B (2014-2017)
XL1200CP 1200 Custom (factory custom) (2014-2016)
XL1200CX Roadster (2016-2017)
XL1200T SuperLow (2014-2017)
XL1200V Seventy-Two (2014-2016)
XL1200X Forty-Eight (2014-2017)
This Harley-Davidson XL Sportster Manual is 592 pages.
Includes trouble codes, flow charts and color wiring diagrams.
Contents
CHAPTER ONE / GENERAL INFORMATION
CHAPTER TWO / TROUBLESHOOTING
CHAPTER THREE / LUBRICATION, AND ROUTINE MAINTENANCE
CHAPTER FOUR / ENGINE TOP END
CHAPTER FIVE / ENGINE LOWER END
CHAPTER SIX / PRIMARY DRIVE, CLUTCH & EXTERNAL SHIFT MECHANISM
CHAPTER SEVEN / TRANSMISSION & INTERNAL SHIFT MECHANISM
CHAPTER EIGHT / ENGINE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
CHAPTER NINE / ELECTRICAL SYSTEM
CHAPTER TEN / WHEELS, TIRES & DRIVEBELT
CHAPTER ELEVEN / FRONT SUSPENSION AND STEERING
CHAPTER TWELVE / REAR SUSPENSION
CHAPTER THIRTEEN / BRAKES
CHAPTER FOURTEEN / BODY
CHAPTER FIFTEEN / INDEX
CHAPTER SIXTEEN / COLOR WIRING DIAGRAMS