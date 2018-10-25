Harley-Davidson XL Sportster 2014 - 2017 Workshop Manual

Harley-Davidson XL Sportster Clymer Manual for 2014-2017. Includes Troubleshooting Codes, Flow Charts and Color Wiring Diagrams



Clymer Harley-Davidson XL Sportster 2014-2017 repair manual is written specifically for the do-it-yourself enthusiast. From basic maintenance to troubleshooting to complete overhaul of your Harley-Davidson XL Sportster 2014-2017, Clymer manuals provide the information you need. The most important tool in your tool box may be your Clymer manual, get one today.

Models Covered:

XL883L SuperLow (2014-2017)

XL883N Iron 883 (2014-2017)

XL883R Roadster (2014-2015)

XL1200C 1200 Custom (2014-2017)

XL1200CA Custom Limited A (2014-2016)

XL1200CB 1200 Custom Limited B (2014-2017)

XL1200CP 1200 Custom (factory custom) (2014-2016)

XL1200CX Roadster (2016-2017)

XL1200T SuperLow (2014-2017)

XL1200V Seventy-Two (2014-2016)

XL1200X Forty-Eight (2014-2017)

This Harley-Davidson XL Sportster Manual is 592 pages.

Includes trouble codes, flow charts and color wiring diagrams.

Contents

CHAPTER ONE / GENERAL INFORMATION

CHAPTER TWO / TROUBLESHOOTING

CHAPTER THREE / LUBRICATION, AND ROUTINE MAINTENANCE

CHAPTER FOUR / ENGINE TOP END

CHAPTER FIVE / ENGINE LOWER END

CHAPTER SIX / PRIMARY DRIVE, CLUTCH & EXTERNAL SHIFT MECHANISM

CHAPTER SEVEN / TRANSMISSION & INTERNAL SHIFT MECHANISM

CHAPTER EIGHT / ENGINE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

CHAPTER NINE / ELECTRICAL SYSTEM

CHAPTER TEN / WHEELS, TIRES & DRIVEBELT

CHAPTER ELEVEN / FRONT SUSPENSION AND STEERING

CHAPTER TWELVE / REAR SUSPENSION

CHAPTER THIRTEEN / BRAKES

CHAPTER FOURTEEN / BODY

CHAPTER FIFTEEN / INDEX

CHAPTER SIXTEEN / COLOR WIRING DIAGRAMS