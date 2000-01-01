Hawker Hurricane 1935 Onwards (all marks) Owners' Workshop Manual (paperback)

By: Paul Blackah, Malcolm V. Lowe, Louise Blackah .

An Insight into owning, flying and maintaining the RAF's classic single-seat fighter.

The illustrious Hawker Hurricane was one of Britain's finest and most successful fighter aircraft of the Second World War. It is arguably among the greatest single-seat combat aircraft of the era alongside its legendary contemporary, the Supermarine Spitfire, and its deadly adversary, the Messerschmitt Bf109.

In the summer of 1940 Hurricanes of RAF Fighter Command won lasting fame during the Battle of Britain when they accounted for more enemy aircraft shot down than all the other defences combined. The Hurricane went on to become one of Britain's principal fighter and ground-attack aircraft of the war period, fulfilling a wide range of contrasting roles.

Over 14,000 examples of the versatile and deadly Hurricane were built. In fact it was one of the few high-performance frontline aircraft of its time to see service from the beginning to the end of the Second World War. The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight operates two Hawker Hurricane Mk IICs — LF363 and PZ865 — which form the centrepiece of this manual.

Aircraft restoration expert Paul Blackah MBE is best-known for his work with the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. He is co-author of the Haynes Spitfire, Lancaster and Messerschmitt Bf109 Manuals. He lives in Lincolnshire.

Aviation historian and author Malcolm V. Lowe has a special interest in Second World War combat aircraft. Malcolm is the author and co-author of over 12 books, including the Haynes Messerschmitt Bf109 Manual with Paul Blackah. He lives in Dorset.

Freelance writer Louise Blackah is married to Paul. She has a special interest in historic aircraft and contributes to the specialist aviation press. Louise has also worked with her husband on the Haynes Spitfire, Lancaster and Messerschmitt Bf109 Manuals,

