Haynes Icons Avro Lancaster

During the Second World War, RAF Lancaster bombers took the conflict into the very heart of Hitler's Third Reich, and flew some of the most daring operations of the war. Surprisingly, of the 7,377 Lancasters built only two survive today, one in Britain and one in Canada., Produced with the full cooperation of the RAF's Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and illustrated with incredible photographs, this book gives a rare and fascinating insight into how the Lancaster bomber was constructed, flown and operated, together details of how it is serviced and maintained., Authors:Jarrod Cotter is one of the lucky few to have flown in a Lancaster. He served for nine years in the RAF before working as Deputy Editor of 'FlyPast' magazine, and has written three other books., Paul Blackah is a member of the crew responsible for keeping the RAF's Lancaster flying and was a chief technician in the RAF for over 20 years., Icon titles were originally published in the classic, larger manual size and have now been produced in a smaller format containing the same information.

Dimensions: 222 x 174 mm

Pages: 160

Cover: Hardback

Published: Saturday, February 29, 2020

Part Number: H6686

ISBN: 9781785216862

Author: Jarrod Cotter & Paul Blackah