Haynes Icons Tiger Tank

The German Tiger I was the most feared battle tank of the Second World War. Its invincibility lay in its main 8.8cm gun and heavy defensive armour. This book gives a rare insight into acquiring, owning and operating one of these awesome fighting machines, using the UK’s Tank Museum’s Tiger 131 – the only Tiger I in the world that has been restored to full running order., As well as offering unique insights into maintenance and driving the Tiger, the book includes vivid personal recollections from wartime German tank crewmen and reveals what it was like to operate this 57-ton giant in combat., Authors, The book was written by a team of experts from the Tank Museum who were closely involved with the strip-down and rebuild of the Tiger I., David Fletcher is a historian, a prolific author and a world expert on tanks.David Willey is a curatorMike Hayton is workshop manager, Other members of the writing team include volunteers Darren Hayton and Stevan Case, Mike Gibb of the SdKfz Military Vehicle Foundation and David Schofield, a specialist in forensic science., Icon titles were originally published in the classic, larger manual size and have now been produced in a smaller format containing the same information.

Specific Information:

Exclusions:

Dimensions: 222 x 174 mm

Pages: 164

Cover: Hardback

Published: Saturday, February 29, 2020

Part Number: H6687

ISBN: 9781785216879

Author: David Fletcher, David Willey & Mike Hayton