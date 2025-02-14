Hendrick Motorsports 40 Years - NASCAR Racing's Greatest Team Celebrates Four Decades

“Spanning forty years and more than three hundred victories, the contributions of countless people have built Hendrick Motorsports into the greatest team in NASCAR history. This book is made up of their stories.” —Four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon, from the foreword.

Celebrate the NASCAR-champion team’s 40th anniversary with this officially licensed history featuring stunning photography, including rare images from the Hendrick Motorsports archive. Rick Hendrick built on a successful career in the retail automotive business to launch NASCAR team Hendrick Motorsports in 1984.

Over the ensuing four decades, it has become one of the most successful and high-profile teams in the sport’s long history.

Competing in the elite NASCAR Cup Series, as of 2023, the team had posted the most points-paying wins and the most championships.

Hendrick Motorsports’ driver roster is a who’s who of the sport’s greats, including NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Terry Labonte, and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Today the team fields four drivers: William Byron, Alex Bowman, and Cup champions Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson.

Hendrick Motorsports even fielded a team at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023!Hendrick Motorsportsrelates the team’s incredible history through 40 stories focused on team milestones since its founding in 1984.

Stories and highlights include:The first win at Martinsville that saved the teamInvolvement with the motion picture “Days of Thunder” The dominance of Jeff Gordon and the Rainbow WarriorsThe team’s historic 1-2-3 finish at the 1997 DAYTONA 500The record-tying seven championships of Jimmie Johnson and Chad KnausHendrick Motorsports and the EarnhardtsBecoming the first team to reach 300 wins at NASCAR's highest levelThe ground-breaking Garage 56 Le Mans programAuthored by long-time NASCAR journalist Ben White, with a foreword by Jeff Gordon and afterword by Rick Hendrick, the 200-page book includes images from top NASCAR photographer Nigel Kinrade and from Hendrick Motorsport’s archive. As the official 40th anniversary book covering the team’s entire history, Hendrick Motorsport: 40 Years is the ideal retrospective.