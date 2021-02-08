Hey Charger - The Sensational Australian Chrysler Valiant Chargers (Signed, 50th Anniversary Edition)

SIGNED by Gavin Farmer, Hardcover, Published in 2021, ISBN: 9780648844402, Author: Gavin Farmer & Gary Bridger, Pages: 248, Dimensions: 30 x 21cm

This book covers the life and times of one of Australia’s most iconic sports coupes – the Valiant Charger. Conceived on a whim and a pauper’s budget, the Valiant Charger became the proverbial overnight sensation that saved Chrysler’s pride. That was way back in 1971!

Hey Charger goes into considerable detail to bring the enthusiast reader an insight into the machinations that went on within Chrysler to bring the Charger to market. It was no easy road.

Part of the success of the Charger was the fabulous advertising campaign that brought the phrase “Hey, Charger!” together with the V–sign into our language where it has remained to this day.

Hey Charger is a history detailed in both Australia and New Zealand where it enjoyed massive competition success that buoyed up the sales drive by Todd Motors.

To complete the book there are extensive specification charts, option codes and production charts including for special options made.

This is the third edition of the book–hence the title Hey Charger III–with new material added into the engine chapter plus many new photographs. This 50th Anniversary edition of the book is specially dedicated to the late Gary Bridger who sadly passed away in December 2019. There is a special section with images of his immaculately restored E49 Charger as a tribute to him.