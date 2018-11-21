Highlights of Bathurst 1000 1985 1986 1987 DVD

Chevron Marketing, Barcode: 9398710612790, PAL, Running Time Approx. 4 Hours

1985 – The Bathurst 1985 race was indeed the dawn of a new era. The thunderous Group C had come to an end in 1984 (Peter Brock called 1984 The Last of The Big Bangers), and in its place was Group A, an internationally-based class that put overseas cars on equal footing with Australian makes. The race had a record field of 25 top overseas touring car drivers, and their vehicles included the 3-car Jaguar TWR team headed-up by Tom Walkinshaw, Armin Hahne and locals John Goss and Ron Dickson.

1987 – Australia’s premier motor sports event for more than two decades, the Bathurst enduro took on world championship status in 1987 and produced the most star-studded international field ever seen at Mount Panorama.