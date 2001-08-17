Hillman Imp Petrol (63-76) up to R Haynes Repair Manual (Classic Reprint)

Description

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

Specific Information: Petrol:, Hillman Imp 1963-76, Hillman Imp Californian 1967-76, Hillman Super Imp 1965-74, Singer Chamois 1964-70, Singer Chamois Rallye 1965-68, Sunbeam Imp 1966-70, PLEASE NOTE:This manual has been written for vehicles sold in the United Kingdom market. While the majority of the content will be applicable to vehicles in the Australian and New Zealand markets, some variations may occur, and these may not be covered in the manual.

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages:
Cover: Paperback
Published: Friday, August 17, 2001
Part Number: 22
ISBN: 9780857336835
Sedan, Coupe & Wagon. Sunbeam & Singer variants, Husky & Van

Petrol: 0.9L (875cc) & 1.0L (998cc)

