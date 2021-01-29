Holden Colorado 2012 - 2019, Isuzu D-Max 2008 - 2019 Workshop Manual (41733)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781620923016
UPC:
9781620923016
MPN:
41733
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Holden Colorado 2012 - 2019, Isuzu D-Max 2008 - 2019 Workshop Manual (9781620923016)
  • Holden Colorado 2012 - 2019, Isuzu D-Max 2008 - 2019 Workshop Manual (9781620923016)
$72.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Holden Colorado RG Series 2012 – 2019, D-Max 2008 – 2019 - Haynes Repari Manual number 41733

  • Holden Colorado RG Series 2012 – 2019 2WD & 4WD - 2.5L (LVN) & 2.8L (LWH, LWN) diesel turbo engines
  • Isuzu D-Max 2008 – 2019 2WD & 4WD - 3.0L (4JJ1) diesel turbo engine

Covers:

  • Step-by-step procedures with hundreds of easy-to-follow photos and illustrations
  • Complete troubleshooting section helps identify specific problems
  • Written from hands-on experience based on a vehicle teardown using commonly available tools
  • Haynes tips give valuable short cuts to make the job easier and eliminate the need for special tools
  • Notes, Cautions and Warnings for the home mechanic
  • Easy to use index

Manual Part No: 41733
Pagination: 368pp
Binding: Paperback
Barcode/ISBN: 9781620923016
UPC: 038345417337

 

View AllClose

Related Products