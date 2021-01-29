Holden Colorado 2012 - 2019, Isuzu D-Max 2008 - 2019 Workshop Manual (41733)

Description
Holden Colorado RG Series 2012 – 2019, D-Max 2008 – 2019 - Haynes Repari Manual number 41733
- Holden Colorado RG Series 2012 – 2019 2WD & 4WD - 2.5L (LVN) & 2.8L (LWH, LWN) diesel turbo engines
- Isuzu D-Max 2008 – 2019 2WD & 4WD - 3.0L (4JJ1) diesel turbo engine
Covers:
- Step-by-step procedures with hundreds of easy-to-follow photos and illustrations
- Complete troubleshooting section helps identify specific problems
- Written from hands-on experience based on a vehicle teardown using commonly available tools
- Haynes tips give valuable short cuts to make the job easier and eliminate the need for special tools
- Notes, Cautions and Warnings for the home mechanic
- Easy to use index
Manual Part No: 41733
Pagination: 368pp
Binding: Paperback
Barcode/ISBN: 9781620923016
UPC: 038345417337