Holden Special and Premier (48 - 68) Gregorys Repair Manual

With a Gregorys Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the car. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you're a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Gregorys!, Each Manual includes:, -Clear and easy to follow page layout, -Full procedures written from hands-on experience, -Easy-to-follow photos, -Fault finding information, -How to make special tools, -Colour wiring diagrams (where available)View AllClose
Dimensions: 270x210
Specific Information: Series: FX, FJ, FE, FC, FB, EK, EJ, EH, HD, HRBody: Sedan, wagon, vanPetrol: 132 ci, 138 ci, 149 ci, 161 ci, 179 ci, 186 ci (6 cylinder)
Pages: 296
Cover: Paperback
Published: Monday, December 1, 1969
Part Number: 4067
ISBN: 9780855663889
