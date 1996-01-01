Honda 250 & 350 CC TWINS 1964-1974 Clymer Workshop Manual

SKU:
9780892872091
UPC:
9780892872091
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$59.95

Description

Published by Clymer.

Honda models covered by this repair manual:

  • CB250 (1964-1974)
  • CL250 (1967-1974)
  • CB350 (1968-1973)
  • CL350 (1968-1973)
  • SL350 (1969-1973)

Service, repair, maintenance. Step by step instructions, detailed exploded views and photos...

Contents

This Honda vintage motorcycle manual is 184 pages. 

CHAPTER ONE / GENERAL INFORMATION
Manual organization / Service hints / Safety first / Expendable supplies / Shop tools / Emergency tool kits / Troubleshooting and tune-up equipment 

CHAPTER TWO / TROUBLESHOOTING
Engine / Starting difficulties / Poor performance / Clutch and transmission / Drive train / Chassis / Brakes / Electrical system / Charging system / Lighting / Fuses /Wiring 

CHAPTER THREE / LUBRICATION AND MAINTENANCE
Engine tune-up / Clutch adjustment / Brakes / Steering stem bearings / Wheels and tires / Battery / Drive chain / Fork oil / Oil and oil filter / Swinging arm

CHAPTER FOUR / ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, AND CLUTCH
Service hints / Preliminary engine dismantling / Clutch / Oil pump and filter / Engine removal / Cylinder head / Cylinders and pistons / Crankcase / Crankshaft / Transmission / Shift cam and shift forks / Engine installation

CHAPTER FIVE / FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEMS
Carburetor overhaul / Carburetor (C.V. type) / Carburetor (slide type) / Carburetor adjustment / Miscellaneous carburetor problems / Carburetor specifications / Fuel tank / Exhaust system

CHAPTER SIX / ELECTRICAL SYSTEM
Ignition system / Charging system / Electric starter / Lights / Headlight / Tail/stoplights / Horn / Battery service / Wiring diagrams

CHAPTER SEVEN / FRAME, SUSPENSION, AND STEERING
Handlebar / Fork top bridge / Steering stem / Front wheel (drum brake) / Front wheel (disc brake) / Rear wheel / Wheels (all) / Front disc brake / Drum brake (front and rear) / Front suspension / Front fork (piston type) / Front fork (rod type) / Front fork (piston valve type) / Front fork (free valve type) / Rear suspension / Drive chain

INDEX

WIRING DIAGRAMS 

Models covered:
1964 1965 1966 1967 1968 1969 1970 1971 1972 1973 1974 HONDA CB250
1968 1969 1970 1971 1972 1973 HONDA CB350
1967 1968 1969 1970 1971 1972 1973 1974 HONDA CL250
1968 1969 1970 1971 1972 1973 HONDA CL350
1969 1970 1971 1972 1973 HONDA SL350

Clymer Manuals Honda CB250 Manual
Clymer Manuals Honda CL250 Manual
Clymer Manuals Honda CB350 Manual
Clymer Manuals Honda CL350 Manual
Clymer Manuals Honda SL350 Manual

 

View AllClose

Additional Information

ISBN:
089287210
Publisher Code:
CM323
Bound:
Soft Cover
Illustrations:
B/w
Dimension:
180x260mm
View AllClose

Related Products

Honda Civic 1995 - 2000 Workshop Manual
Add to Cart

Haynes

Honda Civic 1995 - 2000 Workshop Manual

$66.95
By: Haynes . Honda Civic 1995 - 2000 Workshop Manual covers: Hatchback, Saloon, Aerodeck (Estate) and Coupe, including special/limited editions March 1995 to 2000 1.4 litre (1396cc), 1.5 litre...
$66.95
Add to Cart