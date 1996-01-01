Honda 250 & 350 CC TWINS 1964-1974 Clymer Workshop Manual

Description
Published by Clymer.
Honda models covered by this repair manual:
- CB250 (1964-1974)
- CL250 (1967-1974)
- CB350 (1968-1973)
- CL350 (1968-1973)
- SL350 (1969-1973)
Service, repair, maintenance. Step by step instructions, detailed exploded views and photos...
Contents
This Honda vintage motorcycle manual is 184 pages.
CHAPTER ONE / GENERAL INFORMATION
Manual organization / Service hints / Safety first / Expendable supplies / Shop tools / Emergency tool kits / Troubleshooting and tune-up equipment
CHAPTER TWO / TROUBLESHOOTING
Engine / Starting difficulties / Poor performance / Clutch and transmission / Drive train / Chassis / Brakes / Electrical system / Charging system / Lighting / Fuses /Wiring
CHAPTER THREE / LUBRICATION AND MAINTENANCE
Engine tune-up / Clutch adjustment / Brakes / Steering stem bearings / Wheels and tires / Battery / Drive chain / Fork oil / Oil and oil filter / Swinging arm
CHAPTER FOUR / ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, AND CLUTCH
Service hints / Preliminary engine dismantling / Clutch / Oil pump and filter / Engine removal / Cylinder head / Cylinders and pistons / Crankcase / Crankshaft / Transmission / Shift cam and shift forks / Engine installation
CHAPTER FIVE / FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEMS
Carburetor overhaul / Carburetor (C.V. type) / Carburetor (slide type) / Carburetor adjustment / Miscellaneous carburetor problems / Carburetor specifications / Fuel tank / Exhaust system
CHAPTER SIX / ELECTRICAL SYSTEM
Ignition system / Charging system / Electric starter / Lights / Headlight / Tail/stoplights / Horn / Battery service / Wiring diagrams
CHAPTER SEVEN / FRAME, SUSPENSION, AND STEERING
Handlebar / Fork top bridge / Steering stem / Front wheel (drum brake) / Front wheel (disc brake) / Rear wheel / Wheels (all) / Front disc brake / Drum brake (front and rear) / Front suspension / Front fork (piston type) / Front fork (rod type) / Front fork (piston valve type) / Front fork (free valve type) / Rear suspension / Drive chain
INDEX
WIRING DIAGRAMS
Models covered:
1964 1965 1966 1967 1968 1969 1970 1971 1972 1973 1974 HONDA CB250
1968 1969 1970 1971 1972 1973 HONDA CB350
1967 1968 1969 1970 1971 1972 1973 1974 HONDA CL250
1968 1969 1970 1971 1972 1973 HONDA CL350
1969 1970 1971 1972 1973 HONDA SL350
Clymer Manuals Honda CB250 Manual
Clymer Manuals Honda CL250 Manual
Clymer Manuals Honda CB350 Manual
Clymer Manuals Honda CL350 Manual
Clymer Manuals Honda SL350 Manual
Additional Information
|
ISBN:
|
089287210
|
Publisher Code:
|
CM323
|
Bound:
|
Soft Cover
|
Illustrations:
|
B/w
|
Dimension:
|
180x260mm