Honda 250 & 350 CC TWINS 1964-1974 Clymer Workshop Manual

Honda models covered by this repair manual:

Contents

CHAPTER ONE / GENERAL INFORMATION

Manual organization / Service hints / Safety first / Expendable supplies / Shop tools / Emergency tool kits / Troubleshooting and tune-up equipment



CHAPTER TWO / TROUBLESHOOTING

Engine / Starting difficulties / Poor performance / Clutch and transmission / Drive train / Chassis / Brakes / Electrical system / Charging system / Lighting / Fuses /Wiring



CHAPTER THREE / LUBRICATION AND MAINTENANCE

Engine tune-up / Clutch adjustment / Brakes / Steering stem bearings / Wheels and tires / Battery / Drive chain / Fork oil / Oil and oil filter / Swinging arm



CHAPTER FOUR / ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, AND CLUTCH

Service hints / Preliminary engine dismantling / Clutch / Oil pump and filter / Engine removal / Cylinder head / Cylinders and pistons / Crankcase / Crankshaft / Transmission / Shift cam and shift forks / Engine installation



CHAPTER FIVE / FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEMS

Carburetor overhaul / Carburetor (C.V. type) / Carburetor (slide type) / Carburetor adjustment / Miscellaneous carburetor problems / Carburetor specifications / Fuel tank / Exhaust system



CHAPTER SIX / ELECTRICAL SYSTEM

Ignition system / Charging system / Electric starter / Lights / Headlight / Tail/stoplights / Horn / Battery service / Wiring diagrams



CHAPTER SEVEN / FRAME, SUSPENSION, AND STEERING

Handlebar / Fork top bridge / Steering stem / Front wheel (drum brake) / Front wheel (disc brake) / Rear wheel / Wheels (all) / Front disc brake / Drum brake (front and rear) / Front suspension / Front fork (piston type) / Front fork (rod type) / Front fork (piston valve type) / Front fork (free valve type) / Rear suspension / Drive chain



INDEX



WIRING DIAGRAMS



Models covered:

1964 1965 1966 1967 1968 1969 1970 1971 1972 1973 1974 HONDA CB250

1968 1969 1970 1971 1972 1973 HONDA CB350

1967 1968 1969 1970 1971 1972 1973 1974 HONDA CL250

1968 1969 1970 1971 1972 1973 HONDA CL350

1969 1970 1971 1972 1973 HONDA SL350



