Honda ATC250 & Fourtrax 200-250 (1984-1987) Service Repair Manual

, Clymer ATV repair manuals are written specifically for the do-it-yourself enthusiast. From basic maintenance to troubleshooting to complete overhaul, Clymer manuals provide the information you need. The most important tool in your tool box may be your Clymer manual, get one today., , Every Clymer manual contains hundreds of original photographs and illustrations developed from a complete disassembly and assembly of a motorcycle. This, in addition to extensive research, allows Clymer to achieve an unmatched level of detail, accuracy and clarity., The step-by-step instructions and two-column text with large print are user-friendly. Bold figure numbers make it easy to quickly match instructions with illustrations and photos. Thumb-tabbed chapters, numbered table of contents and an extensive index make it possible to locate the desired section quickly.

Specific Information: This Honda vintage ATV manual is 392 pages., QUICK REFERENCE DATA, CHAPTER ONE / GENERAL INFORMATION, Notes, cautions and warnings / Service hints / Torque specifications / Safety first / Service tips / Expendable supplies / Parts replacement / Serial numbers / Tune-up and troubleshooting tools / Basic hand tools / Mechanic's tips / Off Road rules / Safety, CHAPTER TWO / TROUBLESHOOTING, Operating requirements / Emergency troubleshooting / Engine starting / Engine performance / Engine noises / Excessive vibration / Front suspension and steering / Brake problems, CHAPTER THREE / LUBRICATION, MAINTENANCE AND TUNE-UP, Pre-checks / Service intervals / Periodic lubrication / Engine oil and filter change / Final drive oil change / Front fork oil change / Control cable lubrication / Periodic maintenance / Tune-up / Air filter / Camshaft chain tensioner adjustment / Valve adjustment / Compression test / Spark plug / Ignition timing / Idle speed adjustment / Specifications, CHAPTER FOUR / 200 CC ENGINE, Engine cooling / Removal installation / Cylinder head cover and camshaft / Cylinder head / Valves and valve components / Cylinder / Piston, piston pin and piston rings / Ignition pulse generator / Oil pump and right-hand crankcase spacer / Alternator / Starter gears / Recoil starter / Camshaft chain and tensioner / Crankcase and crankshaft / Break-in / Specifications, CHAPTER FIVE / 250 CC ENGINE, Engine cooling / Removal installation / Cylinder head cover and camshaft / Cylinder head / Valves and valve components / Cylinder / Camshaft chain tensioner / Piston, piston pin and piston rings / Oil pump and primary drive gear / Starter reduction gears / Alternator, pulse generator and starter clutch / Kickstarter / Right-hand crankcase cover / Left-hand crankcase cover / Crankcase and crankshaft / Break-in / Specifications, CHAPTER SIX / CLUTCH AND TRANSMISSION 200 CC ENGINE, Centrifugal clutch / Manual clutch / Manual clutch inspection / Clutch lifting mechanism / External shift mechanism / Transmission and internal shift mechanism / Dual-range subtransmission and reverse / Output gear case / Specifications, CHAPTER SEVEN / CLUTCH AND TRANSMISSION 250 CC ENGINE, Centrifugal clutch / Manual clutch / Manual clutch inspection / Clutch lifting mechanism / Reverse lock mechanism / External shift mechanism / Transmission and internal shift mechanism / Output gear case / Specifications, CHAPTER EIGHT / FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEM, Carburetor adjustment operation cleaning inspection / Cold starting / Throttle cable / Fuel shutoff valve / Fuel tank / Fuel level gauge / Air filter air box / Exhaust system / Specifications, CHAPTER NINE / ELECTRICAL SYSTEM, Charging system / Voltage regulator / Alternator / Capacitor discharge ignition / Ignition coil / Ignition pulse generator / Electric starting system / High oil temperature warning indicator system / Lighting system / Switches / Fuses / Specifications, CHAPTER TEN / FRONT SUSPENSION AND STEERING, Front wheel / Front hub brake drum and axle / Handlebar / Steering stem / Front fork / Upper front fork / Lower front fork / Steering shaft / Tie rod / Front suspension arm and steering knuckle / Specifications, CHAPTER ELEVEN / REAR AXLE SUSPENSION AND FINAL DRIVE, Rear wheel / Rear axle and left-hand bearing housing / Final drive unit and universal joint / Shock absorber / Swing arm water sealing problem (1985 ATC250ES and ATC250SX models) / Swing arm, drive shaft and universal joint / Swing arm / Rear axle housing, CHAPTER TWELVE / BRAKES, Front brakes / Rear drum brake / Brake cable / Master cylinder / Brake hose / Bleeding the system / Specifications, CHAPTER THIRTEEN / BODY, Front fender / Front fender and front carrier / Rear fender seat / Rear fend and carrier / Rear fender and rear carrier / Specifications, SUPPLEMENT / 1987 SERVICE INFORMATION, INDEX, WIRING DIAGRAMS, Models covered:, 1985 1986 1987 Honda ATC250ES, 1986 1987 Honda ATC250SX, 1984 Honda TRX200, 1987 Honda TRX250, Clymer Manuals ATC250ES Manual, Clymer Manuals ATC250SX Manual, Clymer Manuals TRX200 Manual, Clymer Manuals TRX250 Manual, TRX200 (1984), ATC250ES (1985-1987), ATC250SX (1985-1987), TRX250 Fourtrax (1985-1987)

Published: Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Part Number: CM455

ISBN: 9780892874293

ATV, TRX200 84, ATC250ES 85-87, ATC250SX 86-87, TRX250 Fourtrax 1987

