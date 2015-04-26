Honda CB500 Twin 1993 - 2002 & CBF500 2003 - 2008 Workshop Manual

Description
Complete coverage of your Honda CB500 (93 - 02) & CBF500 (03 - 08)
With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes.
Each Manual includes:
- Clear and easy to follow page layout
- Full procedures written from hands-on experience
- Easy-to-follow photos
- Faultfinding information
- How to make special tools
- Colour wiring diagrams (where available)
What's covered:
CB500 499cc 93 - 02
CB500S 499cc 98 - 02
CBF500 499cc 03 - 07
CBF500A 499cc 03 - 08
More Details
Part number:
M3753
Dimensions:
270 x 210mm
# of pages:
288
ISBN-13:
9781785210013
ISBN-10:
1785210017
UPC:
699414000937
Publication date:
Sunday, 26 April, 2015
Language:
English