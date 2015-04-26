Honda CB500 Twin 1993 - 2002 & CBF500 2003 - 2008 Workshop Manual

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781785210013
UPC:
9781785210013
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day.
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
On Sale
  • Honda CB500 Twin 1993 - 2002 & CBF500 2003 - 2008 Workshop Manual
  • Honda CB500 Twin 1993 - 2002 & CBF500 2003 - 2008 Workshop Manual
MSRP: $59.95
Now: $45.00
Was: $59.95
— You save $14.95

Description

Complete coverage of your Honda CB500 (93 - 02) & CBF500 (03 - 08)

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes.

Each Manual includes:

  • Clear and easy to follow page layout
  • Full procedures written from hands-on experience
  • Easy-to-follow photos
  • Faultfinding information
  • How to make special tools
  • Colour wiring diagrams (where available)
What's covered: 

CB500 499cc 93 - 02
CB500S 499cc 98 - 02
CBF500 499cc 03 - 07
CBF500A 499cc 03 - 08

More Details

Part number: 
M3753
Dimensions: 
270 x 210mm
# of pages: 
288
ISBN-13: 
9781785210013
ISBN-10: 
1785210017
UPC: 
699414000937
Publication date: 
Sunday, 26 April, 2015
Language: 
English
 
View AllClose

Related Products

Honda Jazz 2002 - 2008 Workshop Manual Honda Jazz 2002 - 2008 Workshop Manual
Add to Cart

Haynes

Honda Jazz 2002 - 2008 Workshop Manual

$66.95
By: Haynes . Honda Jazz 2002 - 2008 Repair Manual covers: Jazz Hatchback with 1.2 litre (1246cc) & 1.4 litre (1339cc) pet engines, including special/limited editions Does NOT cover new Jazz...
$66.95
Add to Cart
Peugeot 306 1993 - 2002 Workshop Manual Peugeot 306 1993 - 2002 Workshop Manual
Add to Cart

Haynes

Peugeot 306 1993 - 2002 Workshop Manual

$66.95
By: Haynes . Peugeot 306 1993 - 2002 Repair Manual covers: Peugeot 306 Hatchback, Saloon/Sedan and Estate models, including special/limited editions Petrol engines: 1.1 litre (1124cc), 1.4 litre...
$66.95
Add to Cart