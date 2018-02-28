Honda CBF125 & CB125F 2009 - 2017 Workshop Manual

Description
Complete coverage of your Honda CBF125 (09 - 17)
With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes.
Each Manual includes:
- Clear and easy to follow page layout
- Full procedures written from hands-on experience
- Easy-to-follow photos
- Faultfinding information
- How to make special tools
- Colour wiring diagrams (where available)
CBF125M9 125cc 2009
CBF125MA 125cc 2010
CBF125MB 125cc 11 - 12
CBF125MD 125cc 13 - 14
CB125F 125cc 15 - 17
Table of contents
Introduction
Pre-ride checks
Chapter 1 : Routine maintenance and servicing
Chapter 2 : Engine, clutch and transmission
Chapter 3 : Ignition system
Chapter 4 : Engine management system
Chapter 5 : Frame and suspension
Chapter 6 : Brakes, wheels and final drive
Chapter 7 : Bodywork
Chapter 8 : Electrical system, Wiring diagram
Reference