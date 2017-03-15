Honda Civic 2012 - 2015 & Honda CR-V 2012 - 2016 Workshop Manual

With a Haynes manual, you can do it yourself…from simple maintenance to basic repairs. Haynes writes every book based on a complete teardown of the vehicle. We learn the best ways to do a job and that makes it quicker, easier and cheaper for you. Our books have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can save big with Haynes!

--Step-by-step procedures

--Easy-to-follow photos

--Complete troubleshooting section

--Valuable short cuts

--Color spark plug diagnosis