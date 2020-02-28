Honda CR80R and CR80RB Expert 1997 - 2007 Clymer Repair Workshop Manual

Description

Models Covered:

CR80R (1996-2002)
CR80RB Expert (1996-2002)

This Honda Motorcycle Manual is 320 pages.

QUICK REFERENCE DATA

CHAPTER ONE / GENERAL INFORMATION
Manual organization / Warnings. cautions and notes / Safety / Serial numbers / Fasteners / Shop supplies / Basic tools / Measuring tools / Test equipment / Electrical system fundamentals / Special tools / Basic service methods / Storage / Specifications

CHAPTER TWO / TROUBLESHOOTING
Operating requirements / Starting the engine / Starting difficulties / Engine performance / Engine / Engine noises / Two-stroke leak down test / Fuel system / Electrical troubleshooting / Test equipment / Ignition system / Clutch / External shift mechanism and transmission / Kickstarter / Drive train noise / Front suspension and steering / Rear suspension / Frame noise / Brakes / Specifications

CHAPTER THREE / LUBRICATION, MAINTENANCE AND TUNE-UP
Service intervals / Tune-up / Pre-ride inspection / Engine lubrication / Transmission oil / Air filter / Engine compression check / Ignition timing / Spark plug / Carburetor / Exhaust system / Cooling system / Control cable lubrication / Throttle cable adjustment / Clutch / Engine top end inspection / Kickstarter / Specifications

CHAPTER FOUR / ENGINE TOP END
Engine operating principles / Cleanliness / Exhaust system / Cylinder head / Cylinder / Piston, piston ring, piston pin and connecting rod / Reed valve assembly / Engine break-in / Specifications

CHAPTER FIVE / ENGINE LOWER END
Servicing engine in frame / Servicing engine out of frame / Engine / Countershaft seal replacement / Left main bearing seal replacement / Crankcase and crankshaft / Specifications

CHAPTER SIX / CLUTCH
Right crankcase cover / Clutch / Primary and water pump drive gear / Kickstarter and idle gear / External shift mechanism / Clutch cable replacement / Specifications

CHAPTER SEVEN / TRANSMISSION AND INTERNAL SHIFT MECHANISM
Transmission operation / Transmission troubleshooting / Transmission overhaul / Transmission inspection / Internal shift mechanism / Specifications

CHAPTER EIGHT / FUEL SYSTEM
Carburetor / Carburetor, cleaning and inspection / Float level adjustment / Carburetor rejetting / Fuel tank / Fuel shutoff valve / Throttle cable replacement / Specifications

CHAPTER NINE / IGNITION SYSTEM
Component testing / Capacitor discharge ignition / Flywheel / Exciter coil / Ignition control module (ICM) / Engine stop switch / Ignition timing / Wiring diagram / Specifications

CHAPTER TEN / COOLING SYSTEM
Safety precautions / Hoses and hose clamps / Cooling system inspection / Radiator / Water pump / Specifications

CHAPTER ELEVEN / WHEELS, TIRES AND DRIVE CHAIN
Front wheel / Rear wheel / Front and rear hubs / Wheel service / Tire changing / Drive chain / Sprocket replacement / Specifications

CHAPTER TWELVE / FRONT SUSPENSION AND STEERING
Handlebar / Steering head / Front fork oil change and oil level adjustment / Front fork / Fork tools / Front fork service / Inspection / Fork oil refilling / Front fork adjustment / Specifications

CHAPTER THIRTEEN / REAR SUSPENSION
Rear suspension system / Shock absorber / Shock linkage / Rear swing arm / Needle bearing replacement / Shock arm / Rear suspension adjustment / Specifications

CHAPTER FOURTEEN / BRAKES
Brake service / Front brake pads / Front brake caliper / Front master cylinder / Rear brake pads / Rear brake caliper / Rear master cylinder / Brake hose replacement / Brake discs / Draining brake fluid / Brake bleeding / Rear brake pedal / Specifications

CHAPTER FIFTEEN / BODY
Seat / Side covers / Front fender / Rear fender / Radiator cover / Subframe / Specifications

INDEX

WIRING DIAGRAMS

