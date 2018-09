Honda GL1000 and 1100 1975-1983 Workshop Manual Models Covered

GL1000 (1975-1979)

GL1100 (1980-1983)

GL1100 Interstate (1980-1983)



This Honda GL1000/GL1100 manual is 304 pages.



QUICK REFERENCE DATA



CHAPTER ONE / GENERAL INFORMATION

Manual organization / Service hints / Safety first / Expendable supplies / Shop tools / Emergency tool kits / Troubleshooting and tune-up equipment



CHAPTER TWO / TROUBLESHOOTING

Starting difficulties / Poor performance / Clutch and transmission / Drive train / Chassis / Brakes / Electrical system / Charging system / Lighting / Fuses / Wiring



CHAPTER THREE / PERIODIC MAINTENANCE AND TUNE-UP

Tools / Daily checks / Periodic checks / Preventive maintenance / Crankcase breather / Periodic lubrication / Oil and filter change / Contact breaker points / Fork oil change / Engine tune-up / Compression check / Spark plug / Air filter / Valve clearance / Cam chain adjustment / Clutch / Battery check / Drive chain / Storage



CHAPTER FOUR / ENGINE

Exhaust system / Removal / Installation / Lubrication / Oil filter / Oil pump / Tach drive cable / Camshaft / Cylinder head / Piston and cylinder / Crankshaft and connecting rods / Primary drive / Kickstarter



CHAPTER FIVE / CLUTCH AND TRANSMISSION

Clutch / 5-speed manual transmission / Automatic transmission



CHAPTER SIX / FUEL SYSTEM

Carburetors / Fuel tank and fuel valve



CHAPTER SEVEN / ELECTRICAL SYSTEM

Ignition / Coil / Breaker points / Spark advancer / Charging system / Alternator / Regulator / Rectifier / Battery / Starting motor / Starting clutch / Magnetic switch / Starter motor safety unit / Instrument group / Headlight / Taillight, turn indicator, and stoplight / Flasher relay / Ignition switch / Starter, lighting and ignition switch / Turn signal and horn switch / Horn / Front stoplight switch / Rear stoplight switch / Oil pressure switch / Neutral switch / Wiring diagrams



CHAPTER EIGHT / FRONT SUSPENSION AND STEERING

Fork (CB750 K1-K6) / Fork (CB750 K7/8, F and A) / Steering assembly / Steering play



CHAPTER NINE / REAR SUSPENSION

Rear shocks / Swing arm



CHAPTER TEN / WHEELS AND FINAL DRIVE

Front wheel / Rear wheel / Spokes / Wheel balance / Rim truing / Chain / Tire changing and repair



CHAPTER ELEVEN / BRAKES

Master cylinder / Front disc brake / Rear disc brake / Hydraulic system / Adjustment / Rear drum brake



INDEX



WIRING DIAGRAMS



1975 1976 1977 1978 1979 Honda GL1000

1980 1981 1982 1983 Honda GL1100

1980 1981 1982 1983 Honda GL1100Interstate

GL1000, GL1100 and GL1100 Interstate

Hondamatic



Clymer Manuals Honda Motorcycle Manual

Clymer Manuals Honda GL Manual

Clymer Manuals Honda GL1000 Manual

Clymer Manuals Honda GL11000 Manual

Clymer Manuals Honda GL1100 Interstate Manual

Clymer Manuals Honda GL1000/1100 Manual