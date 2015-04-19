Honda Shadow VT600 & 750 (88 - 14) Haynes Repair Manual

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you??re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: VT600C Shadow VLX 583cc 88 - 89VT600CD Shadow VLX 583cc 91 - 07VT600CD VLX Deluxe 583cc 93 - 07VT750C2 Shadow Spirit 745cc 07-09, 12-14VT750C Aero 745cc 04-09, 11-14VT750C/CD Shadow American Classic Edition 745cc 98 - 03, VT750C2B Phantom 745cc 10-14

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Pages: 336

Cover: Paperback

Published: Sunday, April 19, 2015

Part Number: M2312

ISBN: 9781620922224

