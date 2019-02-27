Honda Twinstar & Nighthawk 250 Motorcycle (1978-2016) Service Repair Manual

Clymer motorcycle repair manuals are written specifically for the do-it-yourself enthusiast. From basic maintenance to troubleshooting to complete overhaul, Clymer manuals provide the information you need. The most important tool in your tool box may be your Clymer manual, get one today., ¶ÿ, Every Clymer manual contains hundreds of original photographs and illustrations developed from a complete disassembly and assembly of a motorcycle. This, in addition to extensive research, allows Clymer to achieve an unmatched level of detail, accuracy and clarity., The step-by-step instructions and two-column text with large print are user-friendly. Bold figure numbers make it easy to quickly match instructions with illustrations and photos. Thumb-tabbed chapters, numbered table of contents and an extensive index make it possible to locate the desired section quickly.

Specific Information: Honda CM185T, 1978-1979, Honda CM200T, 1980-1982, Honda CM250C, 1982-1993, Honda CMX250CD, 1986, Honda CMX250C Rebel, 1985-1987 & 1996-2016, Honda CB250 Nighthawk, 1991-2002

Dimensions:

Pages: 312

Cover: Paperback

Published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Part Number: CM3245

ISBN: 9781620923610

Engines: twin cylinder

