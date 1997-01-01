Honda VT500FT Ascot, VT500C Shadow, VT500E Euro Sport 1983 - 1988 Workshop Manual

Description
Honda VT500FT Ascot, VT500C Shadow and VT500E Euro Sport manual.
Models Covered:
- Honda VT500FT Ascot (1983-1984)
- Honda VT500C Shadow (1983-1986)
- Honda VT500E Euro Sport (1983-1988)
Clymer Honda VT500 1983-1988 repair manual is written specifically for the do-it-yourself enthusiast. From basic maintenance to troubleshooting to complete overhaul of your Honda VT500 1983-1988, Clymer manuals provide the information you need. The most important tool in your tool box may be your Clymer manual, get one today.
Contents
This Honda motorcycle manual is 272 pages.
QUICK REFERENCE DATA
CHAPTER ONE / GENERAL INFORMATION
Manual organization / Service hints / Torque specifications / Safety first / Special tips / Expendable supplies / Serial numbers / Tune-up and troubleshooting tools
CHAPTER TWO / TROUBLESHOOTING
Operating requirements / Emergency troubleshooting / Engine starting / Engine performance / Engine noises / Excesive vibration / Front suspension and steering / Brake problems
CHAPTER THREE / LUBRICATION, MAINTENANCE AND TUNE-UP
Routine checks / Pre-checks / Service intervals / Tires and wheels / Crankcase breather hose (U.S. models only) / Evaporation emission control (1984 California models only) / Battery / Periodic lubrication / Engine oil and filter change / Final drive oil change / Fork oil change / Control cable lubrication / Periodic maintenance / Air filter cleaning replacement / Fuel strainer cleaning / Steering head adjustment / Tune-up / Valve clearance adjustment / Specifications
CHAPTER FOUR / ENGINE
Engine principles / Servicing engine in frame / Engine removal/installation / Cylinder head cover and camshaft / Cylinder heads / Valves and valve components / Rocker arm assemblies / Cylinder / Piston, piston pin and piston rings / Oil pump drive sprockets and drive chain / Oil pump / Oil pressure relief valve / Primary drive gear / Crankcase and crankshaft / Connecting rods / Output gear case / Alternator rotor starter clutch assembly and gears / Break-in procedure / Specifications
CHAPTER FIVE / CLUTCH AND TRANSMISSION
Clutch operation / Clutch / Clutch cable / External shift mechanism / Transmission / Internal shift mechanism / Specifications
CHAPTER SIX / FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEMS
Carburetor operation / Carburetor service / Carburetor adjustments / Throttle cable replacement / Choke cable replacement / Fuel shutoff valve / Fuel tank / Crankcase breather system (U.S. only) / Evaporative emission control system (1984 California models only) / Exhaust system / Specifications
CHAPTER SEVEN / ELECTRICAL SYSTEM
Charging system / Alternator / Voltage regulator/rectifier / Ignition system / Spark unit / Ignition coil / Pulse generator / Starting system / Starter / Starter solenoid / Clutch diode / Lighting system / Switches / Electrical components / Specifications
CHAPTER EIGHT / COOLING SYSTEM
Cooling system check / Radiator / Cooling fan / Thermostat / Water pump / Coolant pipes / Hoses / Specifications
CHAPTER NINE / FRONT SUSPENSION AND STEERING
Front wheel / Front hub / Wheel balance / Tire changing / Tire repairs / Handlebar / Steering head and stem / Steering head bearing races / Front fork / Specifications
CHAPTER TEN / REAR SUSPENSION AND FINAL DRIVE
Rear wheel / Rear hub / Final drive unit and drive shaft / Universal joint / Swing arm / Shock absorbers / Specifications
CHAPTER ELEVEN / BRAKES
Front disc brakes / Front master cylinder / Front brake pad replacement / Front caliper / Front brake hose replacement / Front brake disc / Bleeding the system / Rear drum brake / Rear brake pedal / Specifications
CHAPTER TWELVE / FRAME
Kickstand (sidestand) / Centerstand / Footpegs / Seat / Rear fender / Frame / Specifications
SUPPLEMENT / ADDITIONAL UK INFORMATION
Exhaust system / Front wheel / Front brake pad replacement / Front caliper / Specifications
INDEX
WIRING DIAGRAMS
