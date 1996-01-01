Honda XL/XR/TLR125-200 1979-2003 Workshop Manual Models Covered

XL125S (1979-1982, 1984-1985)

XL185S (1979-1983)

XL200R (1983-1984

XR185 (1979)

XR200 (1980-1984)

XR200R* (1981-1983, 1986-1988, 1990-2003)

TLR200 (1986-1987)

This Honda Motorcycle Manual is 368 pages.



QUICK REFERENCE DATA



CHAPTER ONE / GENERAL INFORMATION

Manual organization / Service hints / Safety first / Expendable supplies / Shop tools / Emergency tool kits / Troubleshooting and tune-up equipment



CHAPTER TWO / TROUBLESHOOTING

Starting difficulties / Poor performance / Clutch and transmission / Drive train / Chassis / Brakes / Electrical system / Charging system / Lighting / Fuses / Wiring



CHAPTER THREE / LUBRICATION, MAINTENANCE AND TUNE-UP

Routine checks / Pre-checks / Tires and wheels / Crankcase breather hose (U.S. models only) / Battery (XL series) / Periodic lubrication / Periodic maintenance / Engine tune-up / Storage / General specifications / Serial numbers / Parts replacement



CHAPTER FOUR / ENGINE

Engine principles / Engine cooling / Servicing engine in frame / Engine / Cylinder head cover and camshaft / Camshaft chain / Cylinder head / Valves and valve components / Cylinder / Piston, piston pin and piston rings / Ignition advance and pulse generator / Alternator / Oil pump / Crankcase and crankshaft / Camshaft chain and tensioner / Kickstarter / Break-in procedure



CHAPTER FIVE / CLUTCH AND TRANSMISSION

Clutch / Clutch cable / External shift mechanism / Drive sprocket / Transmission and internal shift mechanism / 5-speed transmission and internal shift mechanism (XL185S) / 6-speed transmission and internal shift mechanism



CHAPTER SIX / FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEMS

Air cleaner / Carburetor operation / Carburetor service / Carburetor adjustments / Throttle cable / Choke cable (XL125S and XL185S) / Fuel shutoff valve / Fuel strainer (XL125S and XL185S since 1982) / Fuel tank / Fuel tank repair (metal tanks only) / Fuel filter / Crankcase breather system (U.S. models only) / Exhaust system



CHAPTER SEVEN / ELECTRICAL SYSTEMS

Charging system (XL125S and XL185S) / Battery / Rectifier (XL series, 1979-1981) / Voltage regulator/rectifier (XL series, 1979-1981) / Voltage regulator/rectifier (XL series, 1982-on) / Alternator / Capacitor discharge ignition / Spark plug / Ignition coil / Ignition pulse generator / Ignition advance mechanism (pulse rotor) / Lighting system / Switches / Electrical components



CHAPTER EIGHT / FRONT SUSPENSION AND STEERING

Front wheel / Front hub / Wheels / Tire changing / Tire repairs / Handlebar / Steering head / Front forks



CHAPTER NINE / REAR SUSPENSION

Rear wheel / Rear hub / Driven sprocket assembly / Drive chain / Wheel balancing / Tire changing and tire repairs / Swing arm (dual-shock models) / Swing arm (Pro-Link models) / Shock absorber (dual-shock models) / Pro-Link suspension system / Shock absorber (Pro-Link models) / Pivot arm assembly



CHAPTER TEN / BRAKES

Front and rear brake / Rear brake cable (XR200R) / Rear brake pedal assembly



CHAPTER ELEVEN / FRAME

Kickstand (sidestand) / Footpegs / Frame



SUPPLEMENT TO CHAPTER EIGHT / 1986-2003 XR200R SERVICE INFORMATION



INDEX



WIRING DIAGRAMS





Models covered:

1986 1987 HONDA TLR200

1979 1980 1981 1982, 1984 1985 HONDA XL125S

1979 HONDA XL185

1979 1980 1981 1982 1983 HONDA XL185S

1980 1981 1982 1983 1984 HONDA XL200

1983 1984 HONDA XL200R

1981 1982 1983, 1986 1987 1988, 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 HONDA XR200R





Clymer Manuals Honda TLR200 Manual

Clymer Manuals Honda XL125S Manual

Clymer Manuals Honda XL185 Manual

Clymer Manuals Honda XL185S Manual

Clymer Manuals Honda XL200 Manual

Clymer Manuals Honda XL200R Manual

Clymer Manuals Honda XR200R Manual