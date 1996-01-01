Description
Honda XL/XR/TLR125-200 1979-2003 Workshop Manual
Models Covered
XL125S (1979-1982, 1984-1985)
XL185S (1979-1983)
XL200R (1983-1984
XR185 (1979)
XR200 (1980-1984)
XR200R* (1981-1983, 1986-1988, 1990-2003)
TLR200 (1986-1987)
XL185S (1979-1983)
XL200R (1983-1984
XR185 (1979)
XR200 (1980-1984)
XR200R* (1981-1983, 1986-1988, 1990-2003)
TLR200 (1986-1987)
This Honda Motorcycle Manual is 368 pages.
QUICK REFERENCE DATA
CHAPTER ONE / GENERAL INFORMATION
Manual organization / Service hints / Safety first / Expendable supplies / Shop tools / Emergency tool kits / Troubleshooting and tune-up equipment
CHAPTER TWO / TROUBLESHOOTING
Starting difficulties / Poor performance / Clutch and transmission / Drive train / Chassis / Brakes / Electrical system / Charging system / Lighting / Fuses / Wiring
CHAPTER THREE / LUBRICATION, MAINTENANCE AND TUNE-UP
Routine checks / Pre-checks / Tires and wheels / Crankcase breather hose (U.S. models only) / Battery (XL series) / Periodic lubrication / Periodic maintenance / Engine tune-up / Storage / General specifications / Serial numbers / Parts replacement
CHAPTER FOUR / ENGINE
Engine principles / Engine cooling / Servicing engine in frame / Engine / Cylinder head cover and camshaft / Camshaft chain / Cylinder head / Valves and valve components / Cylinder / Piston, piston pin and piston rings / Ignition advance and pulse generator / Alternator / Oil pump / Crankcase and crankshaft / Camshaft chain and tensioner / Kickstarter / Break-in procedure
CHAPTER FIVE / CLUTCH AND TRANSMISSION
Clutch / Clutch cable / External shift mechanism / Drive sprocket / Transmission and internal shift mechanism / 5-speed transmission and internal shift mechanism (XL185S) / 6-speed transmission and internal shift mechanism
CHAPTER SIX / FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEMS
Air cleaner / Carburetor operation / Carburetor service / Carburetor adjustments / Throttle cable / Choke cable (XL125S and XL185S) / Fuel shutoff valve / Fuel strainer (XL125S and XL185S since 1982) / Fuel tank / Fuel tank repair (metal tanks only) / Fuel filter / Crankcase breather system (U.S. models only) / Exhaust system
CHAPTER SEVEN / ELECTRICAL SYSTEMS
Charging system (XL125S and XL185S) / Battery / Rectifier (XL series, 1979-1981) / Voltage regulator/rectifier (XL series, 1979-1981) / Voltage regulator/rectifier (XL series, 1982-on) / Alternator / Capacitor discharge ignition / Spark plug / Ignition coil / Ignition pulse generator / Ignition advance mechanism (pulse rotor) / Lighting system / Switches / Electrical components
CHAPTER EIGHT / FRONT SUSPENSION AND STEERING
Front wheel / Front hub / Wheels / Tire changing / Tire repairs / Handlebar / Steering head / Front forks
CHAPTER NINE / REAR SUSPENSION
Rear wheel / Rear hub / Driven sprocket assembly / Drive chain / Wheel balancing / Tire changing and tire repairs / Swing arm (dual-shock models) / Swing arm (Pro-Link models) / Shock absorber (dual-shock models) / Pro-Link suspension system / Shock absorber (Pro-Link models) / Pivot arm assembly
CHAPTER TEN / BRAKES
Front and rear brake / Rear brake cable (XR200R) / Rear brake pedal assembly
CHAPTER ELEVEN / FRAME
Kickstand (sidestand) / Footpegs / Frame
SUPPLEMENT TO CHAPTER EIGHT / 1986-2003 XR200R SERVICE INFORMATION
INDEX
WIRING DIAGRAMS
Models covered:
1986 1987 HONDA TLR200
1979 1980 1981 1982, 1984 1985 HONDA XL125S
1979 HONDA XL185
1979 1980 1981 1982 1983 HONDA XL185S
1980 1981 1982 1983 1984 HONDA XL200
1983 1984 HONDA XL200R
1981 1982 1983, 1986 1987 1988, 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 HONDA XR200R
Clymer Manuals Honda TLR200 Manual
Clymer Manuals Honda XL125S Manual
Clymer Manuals Honda XL185 Manual
Clymer Manuals Honda XL185S Manual
Clymer Manuals Honda XL200 Manual
Clymer Manuals Honda XL200R Manual
Clymer Manuals Honda XR200R Manual
QUICK REFERENCE DATA
CHAPTER ONE / GENERAL INFORMATION
Manual organization / Service hints / Safety first / Expendable supplies / Shop tools / Emergency tool kits / Troubleshooting and tune-up equipment
CHAPTER TWO / TROUBLESHOOTING
Starting difficulties / Poor performance / Clutch and transmission / Drive train / Chassis / Brakes / Electrical system / Charging system / Lighting / Fuses / Wiring
CHAPTER THREE / LUBRICATION, MAINTENANCE AND TUNE-UP
Routine checks / Pre-checks / Tires and wheels / Crankcase breather hose (U.S. models only) / Battery (XL series) / Periodic lubrication / Periodic maintenance / Engine tune-up / Storage / General specifications / Serial numbers / Parts replacement
CHAPTER FOUR / ENGINE
Engine principles / Engine cooling / Servicing engine in frame / Engine / Cylinder head cover and camshaft / Camshaft chain / Cylinder head / Valves and valve components / Cylinder / Piston, piston pin and piston rings / Ignition advance and pulse generator / Alternator / Oil pump / Crankcase and crankshaft / Camshaft chain and tensioner / Kickstarter / Break-in procedure
CHAPTER FIVE / CLUTCH AND TRANSMISSION
Clutch / Clutch cable / External shift mechanism / Drive sprocket / Transmission and internal shift mechanism / 5-speed transmission and internal shift mechanism (XL185S) / 6-speed transmission and internal shift mechanism
CHAPTER SIX / FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEMS
Air cleaner / Carburetor operation / Carburetor service / Carburetor adjustments / Throttle cable / Choke cable (XL125S and XL185S) / Fuel shutoff valve / Fuel strainer (XL125S and XL185S since 1982) / Fuel tank / Fuel tank repair (metal tanks only) / Fuel filter / Crankcase breather system (U.S. models only) / Exhaust system
CHAPTER SEVEN / ELECTRICAL SYSTEMS
Charging system (XL125S and XL185S) / Battery / Rectifier (XL series, 1979-1981) / Voltage regulator/rectifier (XL series, 1979-1981) / Voltage regulator/rectifier (XL series, 1982-on) / Alternator / Capacitor discharge ignition / Spark plug / Ignition coil / Ignition pulse generator / Ignition advance mechanism (pulse rotor) / Lighting system / Switches / Electrical components
CHAPTER EIGHT / FRONT SUSPENSION AND STEERING
Front wheel / Front hub / Wheels / Tire changing / Tire repairs / Handlebar / Steering head / Front forks
CHAPTER NINE / REAR SUSPENSION
Rear wheel / Rear hub / Driven sprocket assembly / Drive chain / Wheel balancing / Tire changing and tire repairs / Swing arm (dual-shock models) / Swing arm (Pro-Link models) / Shock absorber (dual-shock models) / Pro-Link suspension system / Shock absorber (Pro-Link models) / Pivot arm assembly
CHAPTER TEN / BRAKES
Front and rear brake / Rear brake cable (XR200R) / Rear brake pedal assembly
CHAPTER ELEVEN / FRAME
Kickstand (sidestand) / Footpegs / Frame
SUPPLEMENT TO CHAPTER EIGHT / 1986-2003 XR200R SERVICE INFORMATION
INDEX
WIRING DIAGRAMS
Models covered:
1986 1987 HONDA TLR200
1979 1980 1981 1982, 1984 1985 HONDA XL125S
1979 HONDA XL185
1979 1980 1981 1982 1983 HONDA XL185S
1980 1981 1982 1983 1984 HONDA XL200
1983 1984 HONDA XL200R
1981 1982 1983, 1986 1987 1988, 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 HONDA XR200R
Clymer Manuals Honda TLR200 Manual
Clymer Manuals Honda XL125S Manual
Clymer Manuals Honda XL185 Manual
Clymer Manuals Honda XL185S Manual
Clymer Manuals Honda XL200 Manual
Clymer Manuals Honda XL200R Manual
Clymer Manuals Honda XR200R Manual