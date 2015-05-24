Honda XL/XR600R & XR650L/R (83-14) Haynes Repair Manual

SKU:
9781620921678
UPC:
9781620921678
MPN:
M2183
Availability:
Weight:
0.80 KGS
$49.95
Description

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you??re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: XL600R 589cc 83 - 87XR600R 591cc 85 - 00XR650L 664cc 93 - 14XR650R 649cc 00 - 07

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages: 256
Cover: Paperback
Published: Sunday, May 24, 2015
Part Number: M2183
ISBN: 9781620921678
Honda XL/XR600R/650L&R 83-14 (PB), XL600R 83-87, XR600R 85-00, XR650L 93-14, XR650R 00-07

