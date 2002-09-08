Honda XL600/650V Transalp & XRV750 Africa Twin (87 - 07) Haynes Repair Manual

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781785213113
UPC:
9781785213113
MPN:
M3919
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$49.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you??re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: XL600V Transalp 583cc 87 - 99XL650V Transalp 647cc 00 - 07XRV750 Africa Twin 742cc 90 - 03

Exclusions:
We regret that, owing to contractual obligations, we are unable to supply this book to residents of Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, Please contact a local supplier.

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages: 336
Cover: Paperback
Published: Sunday, September 8, 2002
Part Number: M3919
ISBN: 9781785213113
Author:

Description 1:
XL600V Transalp 583cc 87-99, XL650V Transalp 647cc 00-07, XRV750 Africa Twin 742cc 90-03

Description 2:

Description 3:

Description 4:

View AllClose

Related Products

Honda CG125 (76 - 07) Haynes Repair Manual
Add to Cart

Honda CG125 (76 - 07) Haynes Repair Manual

Haynes

$49.95
With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods...