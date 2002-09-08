Honda XL600/650V Transalp & XRV750 Africa Twin (87 - 07) Haynes Repair Manual

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you??re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: XL600V Transalp 583cc 87 - 99XL650V Transalp 647cc 00 - 07XRV750 Africa Twin 742cc 90 - 03

We regret that, owing to contractual obligations, we are unable to supply this book to residents of Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, Please contact a local supplier.

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Pages: 336

Cover: Paperback

Published: Sunday, September 8, 2002

Part Number: M3919

ISBN: 9781785213113

