Hot Rod Empire: Robert E. Petersen and the Creation of the World's Most Popular Car and Motorcycle Magazines

SKU:
9780760360699
UPC:
9780760360699
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Hot Rod Empire: Robert E. Petersen and the Creation of the World's Most Popular Car and Motorcycle Magazines (9780760360699)
  • Hot Rod Empire: Robert E. Petersen and the Creation of the World's Most Popular Car and Motorcycle Magazines (9780760360699)
$59.95

Description

Author: Matt Stone, ISBN: 9780760360699, 208 pages, Hardcover

Hot Rod Empire details Robert E. Petersen's creation of Hot Rod Magazine in the 1940s and the Petersen Publishing empire that grew to the mainstream juggernaut we know today.

The end of World War II marked the release of pent-up war-years energy and the desire to live. For many this meant indulging in long-denied purchases, like a new car. For another group, including young vets, it meant a return to car building and racing. Money, exciting new cars, and speed parts all flowed freely in post-war America.

Robert Petersen, a young SoCal-based photographer and Army Air Corps vet, noted the rapidly growing hot rod scene in and around Los Angeles. His first move was to organize the Los Angeles Hot Rod Exhibition in 1948. His second, and brilliant, move was to launch at the same event the first edition of Hot Rod magazine. From this launch pad, Petersen Publishing Company would grow to become the most influential enthusiast publisher in America.

Petersen’s magazines were rallying points for all aspects of the car, truck, and motorcycle hobbies, well as nurturing and promoting all aspects from car building to racing to show events. Hot Rod, Motor Trend, Car Craft, Motorcyclist, Off-Road and Four Wheel Drive and some 75 other enthusiast titles dominated magazine racks and provided substantial influence over transportation and numerous other hobbies.

Hot Rod Empirecelebrates the birth and explosive growth of the transportation hobby under Petersen’s watch.

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Citroen DS The World's Most Beautiful Car

Haynes

Citroen DS The World's Most Beautiful Car

$199.95
No car has ever been quite like the legendary Citroen DS. Sleek, futuristic and packed with avant-garde technology, it stunned the world when it was launched in 1955 - and became a national emblem...
$199.95
Out of stock