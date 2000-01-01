Hot Wheels: From 0 to 50 at 1:64 Scale

Author: Kris Palmer, ISBN:9780760360309, 160 pages, hardcover

Hot WheelsTM: From 0 to 50 at 1:64 Scale shares the inspiring journey of the die-cast vehicles that started out as a new twist on toy cars and became a worldwide phenomenon. Officially licensed with Mattel, this in-depth retrospective reveals what makes these cars unique, how the models are designed, and all the work that goes into the play to ensure Hot WheelsTM maintain their position as the greatest toy cars ever made.

This special anniversary book is lavishly illustrated with rare design drawings and prototypes from Mattel’s archives as well as fantastic photos of all of the great Hot WheelsTM vehicles from across their 50-year history. It’s the perfect vehicle for Hot WheelsTM fans of all ages!