How Not to Be a Professional Racing Driver (Jason Plato)

Published: 11 June 2020

ISBN: 9780241404164

Imprint: Michael Joseph

Format: Paperback

Pages: 336

To be a professional racing driver you need to work out, eat like an athlete and play by the rules, right? Wrong.

Two-time championship-winning and record-breaking racing driver, Jason Plato is a living, breathing example of what you shouldn't do if you want to become a professional racing driver:

DO NOT

· Almost kill Bernie Ecclestone

· Give Prince Charles the finger on the M42

· Choose fags and booze over the gym

· Steal a JCB in Monaco and end up in prison there - twice

· Make enemies with a 6ft 6" rival who is a black belt in everything

He's a rule breaker who has had more than his fair share of near-death experiences, drunken escapades and crazy stories.

But, despite his hedonistic tendencies, and since joining the Williams Touring Car team in 1997, he has had more race wins than Lewis Hamilton and Stirling Moss, competed in more races than Jenson Button and set the largest number of fastest laps ever.

There is nothing sensible, predictable or considered about Jason, but this is how he became a racing legend.