Motorbooks

How to Build a High-Performance Mazda Miata MX-5, 2nd Edition (Motorbooks Workshop)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780760396346
UPC:
9780760396346
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually ships in 24hrs from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$85.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Build the Miata of your dreams with this all-encompassing, photo-illustrated modification guide.

Across four generations and for more than three decades, Mazda’s Miata MX-5 has proven itself one of the most popular and versatile sports cars ever created. Its ability to fulfill any goal from street cruising to on-track competition has spawned an extensive performance aftermarket, making it possible for owners to build their dream Miata. In fact, the selection of parts is so broad that it can be difficult for many would-be builders to select and tune the proper combination to achieve their MX-5 goals.

Enter author, MX-5 expert, and Flyin’ Miata co-owner Keith Tanner and How to Build a High-Performance Mazda Miata MX-5. This thorough manual—revised and updated throughout to cover the fourth-generation Miata—will guide you through how to best modify your car to suit your goals. Key chapters in the book cover:

Engine management systems, intake/exhaust, and forced induction
Clutch and transmission
Suspension and handling
Braking, wheels, and tires
Body and chassis
Engine swaps


Beginning with a modification philosophy, Tanner then discusses which upgrades will help you reach your goals and how to tune your MX-5 to maximize its potential. From cross-country touring to autocross to track racing, the Miata can do it all and How to Build a High-Performance Mazda Miata MX-5 ensures you know how to make it happen!

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
How to Build a High-Performance Mazda Miata MX-5, 2nd Edition (Motorbooks Workshop)
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
208
Author:
Keith Tanner
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
How to Build a High-Performance Mazda Miata MX-5 How to Build a High-Performance Mazda Miata MX-5

How to Build a High-Performance Mazda Miata MX-5

Motorbooks

$69.99
By: Keith Tanner . Description Since it's production more than 20 years ago, the Mazda Miata has captured the imaginations of countless motoring enthusiasts. It's a great car in stock form, but the...
Out of stock
Mazda Miata MX-5 Performance Project Mazda Miata MX-5 Performance Project

Mazda Miata MX-5 Performance Project

Motorbooks

$59.99
Author: Keith Tanner, ISBN: 9780760316207, Paperback, 111 pages, Published in 2003 • Upgrades and Maintenance• Engine, Exhaust and Cooling• Transmission, Wheels and Tires• Brakes and Suspension• Body...
Out of stock
Mazda MX-5 Miata 1.8 Enthusiast's Workshop Manual Mazda MX-5 Miata 1.8 Enthusiast's Workshop Manual

Mazda MX-5 Miata 1.8 Enthusiast's Workshop Manual

Veloce Publishing

$74.00
By: Veloce Repair / Workshop Manual . Mazda MX-5 Miata 1.8 Enthusiast's Workshop Manual covers: Covers all  1840cc MX-5s, Miatas & Eunos Roadsters with pop-up headlights 1993 - 1999 Over...
Out of stock
Mazda MX-5 Miata 1990 - 2009 Workshop Manual Mazda MX-5 Miata 1990 - 2009 Workshop Manual Contents

Mazda MX-5 Miata 1990 - 2014 Workshop Manual

Haynes

$66.95
By: Haynes, ISBN: 9781620921821   Mazda MX-5 Miata Repair Manual covers:   Updated in January 2016 ! All Mazda MX-5 Miata models 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998,...