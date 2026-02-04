How to Build a High-Performance Mazda Miata MX-5, 2nd Edition (Motorbooks Workshop)

Build the Miata of your dreams with this all-encompassing, photo-illustrated modification guide.

Across four generations and for more than three decades, Mazda’s Miata MX-5 has proven itself one of the most popular and versatile sports cars ever created. Its ability to fulfill any goal from street cruising to on-track competition has spawned an extensive performance aftermarket, making it possible for owners to build their dream Miata. In fact, the selection of parts is so broad that it can be difficult for many would-be builders to select and tune the proper combination to achieve their MX-5 goals.

Enter author, MX-5 expert, and Flyin’ Miata co-owner Keith Tanner and How to Build a High-Performance Mazda Miata MX-5. This thorough manual—revised and updated throughout to cover the fourth-generation Miata—will guide you through how to best modify your car to suit your goals. Key chapters in the book cover:

Engine management systems, intake/exhaust, and forced induction

Clutch and transmission

Suspension and handling

Braking, wheels, and tires

Body and chassis

Engine swaps



Beginning with a modification philosophy, Tanner then discusses which upgrades will help you reach your goals and how to tune your MX-5 to maximize its potential. From cross-country touring to autocross to track racing, the Miata can do it all and How to Build a High-Performance Mazda Miata MX-5 ensures you know how to make it happen!