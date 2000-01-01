How to Prepare a Historic Racing Mini

Description

Author: CCK HISTORIC with Daniel H. Lackey, ISBN: 9781785003813, 176 pages, Published in 2018

Ever since its launch in 1959 the original Mini has been a stalwart of the motor racing scene. Even today, there is a bewildering array of formulae that it can compete in. This book explains how to prepare a historic mini to the original pre-1966 Appendix K standard, which provides the racer with the largest choice of national and international events to compete in.

The contents include: 

  • Regulations and safety
  • Sourcing a suitable car
  • Every aspect of preparation including, body, engine, transmission, electrics and ancillaries
  • Setting up and race preparation
  • Testing and racing
