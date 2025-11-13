How to Restore Your Datsun Z-Car - Covers Datsun 240Z, 260Z, and 280Z (2nd Ed.)

The Datsun Z-Car is one of the most popular and collectible imported sports cars since its release to the market in 1969, and this fully revised manual with the latest tips and tricks will help you bring your Z back to like-new condition and show-quality luster.

Wick Humble provides a complete update to his original guide for restoring 240Z, 260Z, and 280Z sports cars, including the pluses and minuses of frame-up or staged restoration. He also discusses the tools needed and covers in detail all components of teardown, restoration, and assembly. Includes tips on setting up your shop and what procedure to follow when storing and organizing your parts.

You'll find everything here! Packed with info, this guide includes more than 500 step-by-step photographs, charts, technical bulletins, illustrations, plus a bonus section that includes 32 Datsun parts ID and illustrations. This book is easy to follow and is the essential guide to restoring your Datsun Z-Car.