Hyundai i10 2008 - 2013 58 to 63 Petrol Haynes Workshop Repair Manual

SKU:
9781785214141
UPC:
9781785214141
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Hyundai i10 2008 - 2013 58 to 63 Petrol Haynes Workshop Repair Manual (9781785214141)
  • Hyundai i10 2008 - 2013 58 to 63 Petrol Haynes Workshop Repair Manual (9781785214141)
  • Hyundai i10 2008 - 2013 58 to 63 Petrol Haynes Workshop Repair Manual (9781785214141)
  • Hyundai i10 2008 - 2013 58 to 63 Petrol Haynes Workshop Repair Manual (9781785214141)
  • Hyundai i10 2008 - 2013 58 to 63 Petrol Haynes Workshop Repair Manual (9781785214141)
  • Hyundai i10 2008 - 2013 58 to 63 Petrol Haynes Workshop Repair Manual (9781785214141)
  • Hyundai i10 2008 - 2013 58 to 63 Petrol Haynes Workshop Repair Manual (9781785214141)
$66.95

Description

Complete coverage for your Hyundai i10 (08 - 13) 58 to 63

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

What's covered: 

Petrol:
Hatchback 1.2 litre (1248cc) 

Exclusions: 

Does NOT cover 1.0 or 1.1 litre petrol engines, 1.1 litre diesel engine or LPG models, ‘Grand i10’ or ‘Electric’. Does NOT cover new Hyundai i10 range introduced January 2014

More Details

Part number: 
6414
Dimensions: 
270 x 210 mm
# of pages: 
320
ISBN-13: 
9781785214141
ISBN-10: 
1785214144
Publication date: 
Monday, 30 April, 2018
Language: 
English
View AllClose

Related Products