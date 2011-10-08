Hyundai Santa Fe All Models 2001 - 2009 Workshop Manual

Description
Complete coverage for your Hyundai Santa Fe for 2001 through 2009:
Routine Maintenance
Tune-up procedures
Engine repair
Cooling and heating
Air Conditioning
Fuel and exhaust
Emissions control
Ignition
Brakes
Suspension and steering
Electrical systems
Wiring diagrams
With a Haynes manual, you can do it yourself…from simple maintenance to basic repairs. Haynes writes every book based on a complete teardown of the vehicle. We learn the best ways to do a job and that makes it quicker, easier and cheaper for you. Our books have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can save big with Haynes!
--Step-by-step procedures
--Easy-to-follow photos
--Complete troubleshooting section
--Valuable short cuts
--Color spark plug diagnosis
Table of contents
Introduction
Chapter 1: Tune-up and routine maintenance
Chapter 2: Part A: Four-cylinder engine
Chapter 2: Part B: V6 engines
Chapter 2: Part C: General engine overhaul procedures
Chapter 3: Cooling, heating and air conditioning systems
Chapter 4: Fuel and exhaust systems
Chapter 5: Engine electrical systems
Chapter 6: Emissions and engine control systems
Chapter 7: Part A: Manual transaxle
Chapter 7: Part B: Automatic transaxle
Chapter 7: Part C: Transfer case
Chapter 8: Clutch and driveline
Chapter 9: Brakes
Chapter 10: Suspension and steering systems
Chapter 11: Body
Chapter 12: Chassis electrical system
Wiring diagrams
Index