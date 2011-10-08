Hyundai Santa Fe All Models 2001 - 2009 Workshop Manual

$50.00
Description

Complete coverage for your Hyundai Santa Fe for 2001 through 2009:


Routine Maintenance
Tune-up procedures
Engine repair
Cooling and heating
Air Conditioning
Fuel and exhaust
Emissions control
Ignition
Brakes
Suspension and steering
Electrical systems
Wiring diagrams

With a Haynes manual, you can do it yourself…from simple maintenance to basic repairs. Haynes writes every book based on a complete teardown of the vehicle. We learn the best ways to do a job and that makes it quicker, easier and cheaper for you. Our books have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can save big with Haynes!
--Step-by-step procedures
--Easy-to-follow photos
--Complete troubleshooting section
--Valuable short cuts
--Color spark plug diagnosis

PLEASE NOTE that this manual is intended for vehicles built to US specifications and do not cover diesel models unless specifically stated. Although it is useful when the products or systems are similar to those in other markets, there may still be significant differences, especially in areas concerned with safety and emission control.

Table of contents

Introduction
Chapter 1: Tune-up and routine maintenance
Chapter 2: Part A: Four-cylinder engine
Chapter 2: Part B: V6 engines
Chapter 2: Part C: General engine overhaul procedures
Chapter 3: Cooling, heating and air conditioning systems
Chapter 4: Fuel and exhaust systems
Chapter 5: Engine electrical systems
Chapter 6: Emissions and engine control systems
Chapter 7: Part A: Manual transaxle
Chapter 7: Part B: Automatic transaxle
Chapter 7: Part C: Transfer case
Chapter 8: Clutch and driveline
Chapter 9: Brakes
Chapter 10: Suspension and steering systems
Chapter 11: Body
Chapter 12: Chassis electrical system
Wiring diagrams
Index

43050
8.5 x 11
288
9781620920411
 
