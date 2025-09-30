Immortal 2.9 Alfa Romeo 8c2900 (Simon Moore, 2010)

The Revised Edition of The Immortal 2.9 is finally here! A new edition of this classic motoring book has been anxiously awaited by automotive enthusiasts for many years. First published in 1986, the original edition became an instant classic and established Simon Moore as the world's foremost authority on the history of Alfa Romeo's famous pre-war eight-cylinder cars.

Only 2,500 copies of the first edition were printed and the book has not been available for twenty years. It became a true collectors' item and copies have recently been trading for more than $1,000.



The Immortal 2.9 was hailed as a milestone of automotive literature because it broke new ground by relating the history of individual automobiles and their owners. The Society of Automotive Historians awarded the book its Nicholas-Joseph Cugnot Award as the best automotive book of 1986. The book frequently appears on commentators' lists of the best automotive books ever published.



Simon's research into the history of the 2.9 cars did not stop upon publication of the first edition. His detective work has continued unabated and the history of these fabled cars continues to unfold. Cars thought to have been lost forever have resurfaced; more of the cars were restored and reappeared in public; some of the historical assumptions in the first edition proved to be inaccurate or incomplete; gaps in the historical record of many cars were filled; and hundreds of "new" historic photos were found. Perhaps most important, the stature of the Alfa Romeo 8C2900 as an icon in the history of the automobile has continued to grow.Many automotive enthusiasts would now agree with the proposition that the 2.9 Alfa Romeo has become the most coveted pre-war automobile in the collector car community. Along the way, each of these cars has had a fascinating history. Almost all of them had racing exploits, and experienced both admiration and neglect at the hands of their famous owners. Some became the booty of war, others were spirited away to be hidden for decades. All but a few have survived and most have been lavishly restored, to be appreciated and driven by a new generation of automotive enthusiasts. They are among the greatest examples of man's artistic and technical accomplishments during the twentieth century. Yes, they have indeed become immortal — and what stories they have to tell!



The Revised Edition goes beyond the scope of the original edition to include information about cars which can be considered derivatives of the 2.9, including Alfa's 12-cylinder sports cars and the S 10 prototypes produced on the eve of World War II. Also included is an extensive chapter about Tommy Lee, the colorful Californian who owned more 2.9 cars than anyone.



Accordingly, the Revised Edition of The Immortal 2.9 is not a reprinting of the old book, nor is it just a rehash of that first volume. It is an entirely new book, with 480 pages, 99 color photos and 401 black and white photos. In all respects, it is more than twice the size of the first edition. Well more than half the photos in the Revised Edition were not in the original book.

Like all books from Parkside, The Immortal 2.9 is produced to the highest standards, using fine matte paper and a bonded leather binding. All photographs are spot-varnished with keylines. All the black and white photos are reproduced in duotone.