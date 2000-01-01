Inside Tracks - Phil Hill

SKU:
9780995473942
UPC:
9780995473942
Condition:
New
Availability:
Delivery within 7 working days.
Weight:
5.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Inside Tracks - Phil Hill (9780995473942)
US$577.50

Description

Author - Phil Hill, Format: Single volume + slipcase, 13 x 13 inches / 32 x 32 cms, 488 pages, 530 colour photographs ISBN 9780995473942

Look inside the book.

Reviewing the evocative years 1950 to 1962, the single volume Bookshop Edition covers 80 events with some 530 colour photographs, each captioned in Phil’s inimitable style and all beautifully laid out over 488 pages of the finest Italian art paper. The book is hardbound with a cloth case and a printed jacket, and will be delivered in a matching heavyweight slipcase.

The photographs themselves cover many of the most important events in Phil’s long and illustrious racing career, from his early successes in SCCA national races in the United States of America – at such venues as Pebble Beach, Elkhart Lake, Palm Springs, Sebring, Daytona and, of course Watkins Glen – through his breakout years onto the International scene in Europe and South America, to his hugely successful Championship-winning years with Ferrari.

His uniquely insightful coverage includes his three formative drives in the Carrera PanAmericana (1952-54), his early visits to the Le Mans 24-Hour race (which he would ultimately win no fewer than three times with Ferrari) and his subsequent drives in the great 1000Kms and World Championship sports car races on circuits as diverse as Reims-Gueux, Buenos Aires, Caracas, Monza, the Nürburgring, Montlhéry and Daytona, plus of course Sebring and Le Mans.

The Bookshop Edition also covers Phil Hill’s many appearances as a Ferrari Formula 1 works team driver, culminating in his Drivers’ World Championship title in 1961. Completing the story are his many appearance in numerous non-World Championship events, including fabulous photographs from his two capacity-class World Land-Speed Record drives for MG at the Bonneville Salt Flats in 1957 and 1959.

View AllClose

Related Products

Australian Motorsport Postcards Set Australian Motorsport Postcards Set
Out of stock

Mc Graw Hill

Australian Motorsport Postcards

US$30.76
By: Greg McNeill . Motorsport greeting cards featuring heroes of the past and present. Reproduced from original paintings by Greg McNeill. Sold in sets of four for $17.95. Envelopes included...
US$30.76
Out of stock
Phil Irving: An Autobiography (9780908031498) - front Phil Irving: An Autobiography (9780908031498) - cont
Add to Cart

Phil Irving - An Autobiography

US$731.50
Author: Phil Irving, Hardbound, 569 Pages, ISBN: 9780908031498 - First Edition, 1992 - 2nd HAND VERY RARE BOOK IN UNREAD NEW CONDITION - In the history of automotive engineering, one Australian...
US$731.50
Add to Cart
Phil Hill A Driving Life Phil Hill A Driving Life
Add to Cart

David Bull Publishing

Phil Hill A Driving Life

US$115.50 US$73.15
Author: Phil Hill, ISBN: 9781935007074, Hard Cover Book, Published in 2010, 191 pages. Though he’s best remembered as the first American Formula One champion and a three-time Le Mans winner,...
US$115.50 US$73.15
Add to Cart