Italdesign - Engineers of Ideas

Official book, created in collaboration with ITALDESIGN



The subtitle Engineers of ideas neatly encapsulates Italdesign’s identity from 1968 to the present day, as witnessed by an unparalleled series of cars and prototypes for major brands and by the revolutionary decision to bring the experience and complexity of the “automotive” world into other sectors, ranging from furnishings to photography, from packaging to food design and through to transportation; an integrated vision that prefigures new models of development.

This book, with its spectacular layout, takes us behind the scenes, from the virtual simulation to the production of the working prototype, whether it be an electric hypercar, a wine tasting glass, a watch or a transport system for mobility-impaired users of a surprising road and air carrier.



Aldo Colonetti and Valentina Croci, the authors, through images and first-hand accounts retrace a time span (1968-2023) that saw the transformation of an entire development model. They illustrate the most relevant and innovative projects, through to the most recent proposals and the day-to-day running of an example of the Made in Italy phenomenon unique in terms of its technological updating and the range of its business (not only for the size of the company or its international standing).