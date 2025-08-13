Veloce Publishing

Jack Findlay - Hero of the Continental Circus (Jacques Bussillet)

Description

Jack Findlay: The fearless privateer who became the heart and soul of the legendary Continental Circus.

For nearly 30 years, a group of daring motorcycle riders toured Europe, competing on perilous circuits. Driving small vans loaded with their racing motorcycles, they formed a nomadic spectacle that came to be known as the Continental Circus. While some riders gained fame through races that contributed to world championships, many remained unsung heroes. The 1969 movie Continental Circus celebrated these brave racers—individuals who risked their lives for the sheer love and passion of the sport.

Among these fearless riders was Australian Jack Findlay, a legendary figure who became a role model for the 'modern gladiators' of motorcycle racing. Known as the 'best privateer in the world', Findlay's immense talent and unshakable determination set him apart as he competed against factory-backed superstars with far greater resources. He embodied the very spirit of the Continental Circus and all it stood for.

This book delves into Jack Findlay's extraordinary journey, honouring a solitary yet immensely gifted and resilient rider who defined an era of motorcycle racing.

