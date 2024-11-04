Veloce Publishing

Jaguar - All the Cars (Updated Paperback Edition, Nigel Thorley)

Description

Jaguar – All the Cars meets the needs of not only the Jaguar aficionado, but also enthusiasts who don't have a detailed knowledge of the wide range of Jaguar models produced over the years. Illustrated in colour throughout, this significantly updated and expanded paperback edition comprehensively covers every single Jaguar production vehicle up to the present day.

The development of Jaguar production cars is charted, with a brief history of each model range, along with a detailed guide to exterior and interior differences, with accompanying pictures, production numbers, and specifications, even down to colour schemes and factory accessories.

This is the most complete, quick reference work available anywhere on SS and Jaguar models from 1931 through to the present day.

Book Title:
Jaguar - All the Cars: Updated Paperback Edition
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
424
Author:
Nigel Thorley
