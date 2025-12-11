When it was launched at the Geneva Motor show in 1961, the Jaguar E-Type caused a sensation. With its feline looks and powerful engine, it stole the show then and continues to do so today. This book charts the development of the car which Enzo Ferrari is said to have called ‘The most beautiful car in the world’. It covers the development of all three series of the car, culminating in the V12-powered grand tourer, which ended production in 1974. However, the story does not end there, for the beautiful machine continues to draw media attention at classic shows, in advertising and in updated versions, including the so-called Resto-Mods and electrically powered versions, such as the E-Type Zero. Nick Cliffe also details some of the car’s racing achievements throughout its production years and on to today’s classic races.

Including a vibrant selection of archive and modern colour photography, this is an essential guide to the car that stunned the world.