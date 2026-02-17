Jaguar - The Last Classic XJs - X300, X308 and X350 1994 - 2009

Description

When Jaguar’s XJ range arrived in 1968, it quickly established itself not only as a world-beater but also as the central model in the Jaguar range. Riding high throughout the 1970s, it was nevertheless losing some of its appeal by the time Ford bought the Jaguar company at the end of the next decade. These last three generations of the classic Jaguar XJ saloons closed an era in which Jaguar had symbolised the British approach to luxury motoring. That it no longer reflected what many buyers wanted by the end was a sad reflection of the changing times, but cannot take away from the excellence and desirability of the cars themselves. Today increasingly prized by enthusiast owners, these XJs in so many ways show the marque at its peak, and this book highlights why that is so.

Book Title:
Jaguar - The Last Classic XJs - X300, X308 and X350 1994 - 2009
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
176
Author:
James Taylor
