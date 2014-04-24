Jaguar XJ12, XJS & Sovereign; Daimler Double Six (1972 - 1988) Haynes Repair Manual

Description
Complete coverage for your Jaguar XJ12, XJS and Sovereign; Daimler Double Six (72 - 88) up to F
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.
What's covered:
XJ12 and Sovereign, Daimler Double Six (inc. Vanden Plas), Series 1, 2 and 3 (72 - 88, up to F).
XJS inc. XJSC (Cabriolet) (75 - 85, up to C).
Petrol: 5.3 litre (5343cc) V12.
Exclusions:
Does NOT cover E-type or XJS Convertible.
More Details
Part number:
0478
Dimensions:
270 x 210mm
ISBN-13:
9780857337443
ISBN-10:
0857337440
Publication date:
Thursday, 24 April, 2014
Language:
English