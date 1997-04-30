Jaguar XJ6 & Sovereign (Oct 86 - Sept 94) Haynes Repair Manual

Description
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.View AllClose
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Specific Information: Saloon with 6-cyl DOHC engines and automatic transmission., Covers most features of Daimler 3.6 and 4.0 litre models., Petrol: 3.2 litre (3239cc), 3.6 litre (3590cc) and 4.0 litre (3980cc).
Does NOT cover 2.9 litre SOHC engine. Does NOT cover manual transmission or XJR models.
Cover: Paperback
Published: Wednesday, April 30, 1997
Part Number: 3261
ISBN: 9781785213601
Jaguar XJ6/XJ40 & Sovereign, Sedan
Petrol: 3.2L (3239cc) 3.6L (3590cc) 4.0L (3980cc) 6-cyl
Not covered: XJR models
