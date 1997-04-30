Jaguar XJ6 & Sovereign (Oct 86 - Sept 94) Haynes Repair Manual

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

Specific Information: Saloon with 6-cyl DOHC engines and automatic transmission., Covers most features of Daimler 3.6 and 4.0 litre models., Petrol: 3.2 litre (3239cc), 3.6 litre (3590cc) and 4.0 litre (3980cc).

Does NOT cover 2.9 litre SOHC engine. Does NOT cover manual transmission or XJR models.

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Published: Wednesday, April 30, 1997

Part Number: 3261

ISBN: 9781785213601

Jaguar XJ6/XJ40 & Sovereign, Sedan

Petrol: 3.2L (3239cc) 3.6L (3590cc) 4.0L (3980cc) 6-cyl

Not covered: XJR models

