Jeep Patriot & Compass Petrol 2007 - 2017 Workshop Manual

Description
Does not include information specfic to diesel models
- Routine Maintenance
- Tune-up procedures
- Engine repair
- Cooling and heating
- Air Conditioning
- Fuel and exhaust
- Emissions control
- Ignition
- Brakes
- Suspension and steering
- Electrical systems
- Wiring diagrams
With a Haynes manual, you can do it yourself…from simple maintenance to basic repairs. Haynes writes every book based on a complete teardown of the vehicle. We learn the best ways to do a job and that makes it quicker, easier and cheaper for you. Our books have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can save big with Haynes!
- Step-by-step procedures
- Easy-to-follow photos
- Complete troubleshooting section
- Valuable short cuts
- Color spark plug diagnosis
Table of contents
Introduction
Chapter 1: Tune-up and routine maintenance
Chapter 2: Part A: Engines
Chapter 2: Part B: General engine overhaul procedures
Chapter 3: Cooling, heating and air conditioning systems
Chapter 4: Fuel and exhaust systems
Chapter 5: Engine electrical systems
Chapter 6: Emissions control systems
Chapter 7: Part A: Manual transaxle
Chapter 7: Part B: Automatic transaxle
Chapter 7: Part C: Transfer case
Chapter 8: Clutch and drivetrain
Chapter 9: Brakes
Chapter 10: Suspension
Chapter 11: Body
Chapter 12: Chassis electrical system
Wiring Diagrams