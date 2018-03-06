Jeep Patriot & Compass Petrol 2007 - 2017 Workshop Manual

Description

What's covered: 
Jeep Patriot (07-17)
Jeep Compass (07-17)
Exclusions: 

Does not include information specfic to diesel models

Complete coverage for your Jeep Patriot & Compass (07-17) (Does not include information specific to diesel models)

  • Routine Maintenance
  • Tune-up procedures
  • Engine repair
  • Cooling and heating
  • Air Conditioning
  • Fuel and exhaust
  • Emissions control
  • Ignition
  • Brakes
  • Suspension and steering
  • Electrical systems
  • Wiring diagrams

With a Haynes manual, you can do it yourself…from simple maintenance to basic repairs. Haynes writes every book based on a complete teardown of the vehicle. We learn the best ways to do a job and that makes it quicker, easier and cheaper for you. Our books have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can save big with Haynes!

  • Step-by-step procedures
  • Easy-to-follow photos
  • Complete troubleshooting section
  • Valuable short cuts
  • Color spark plug diagnosis
 

Table of contents

Introduction
Chapter 1: Tune-up and routine maintenance
Chapter 2: Part A: Engines
Chapter 2: Part B: General engine overhaul procedures
Chapter 3: Cooling, heating and air conditioning systems
Chapter 4: Fuel and exhaust systems
Chapter 5: Engine electrical systems
Chapter 6: Emissions control systems
Chapter 7: Part A: Manual transaxle
Chapter 7: Part B: Automatic transaxle
Chapter 7: Part C: Transfer case
Chapter 8: Clutch and drivetrain
Chapter 9: Brakes
Chapter 10: Suspension
Chapter 11: Body
Chapter 12: Chassis electrical system
Wiring Diagrams

