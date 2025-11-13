Octane

John Britten - The Man and His Revolutionary Motorcycles

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781642341300
UPC:
9781642341300
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually ships in 24hrs from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$110.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

John Britten has taken his place as a New Zealand hero since his tragically early death from cancer in 1995. He and his dedicated team in Christchurch designed and built the Britten V-twin motorcycle from scratch. For a time, this machine was probably the fastest four-stroke bike in the world. It could wheel stand at 150 miles per hour simply by opening up the throttle.

After five years of research, Tim Hanna has finally been able to give due credit to the man and his achievements. The biography details Britten's early life, the development of his vision, and the early prototype motorcycles, and then dives into the grueling cycle of hard work, set-backs, and failures before the Britten V-twin finally was able to beat the world's best. His bike had legions of fans worldwide who not only were captivated by the elegance, originality, and power of his machine, but also by the romance of his story—an individual taking on some of the worlds' biggest and best motorcycle manufacturers and winning.

This title appeals to readers both inside and outside the motorcycle fraternity because of its universally inspiring theme—that extraordinary things are possible when a person turns their dreams into reality.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
John Britten - The Man and His Revolutionary Motorcycles
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
556
Author:
Tim Hanna
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
John Surtees Motorcycle Maestro John Surtees Motorcycle Maestro

John Surtees Motorcycle Maestro

Breedon Books

$79.95
By: Mick Walker . In the late 1950s John Surtees was the dominant rider in top-level British and European motorcycle racing. A precocious talent, he began riding competitively on Vincents in the...
Out of stock
Toj: John Tojeiro And His Cars - SIGNED By Author Graham Gauld - front Toj: John Tojeiro And His Cars - SIGNED By Author Graham Gauld - back

Toj - John Tojeiro And His Cars

$70.00
Author: Graham Gauld, Softbound, 96 Pages, ISBN: 9780954916718 1st Edition, Published in 2005  - Born in Portugal but brought up in England, John Tojeiro is best known for the adoption of...